It was another good day for BFA-St. Albans cross country. Loghan Hughes had another great race, placing third in the 5K race behind two girls from New Millford, CT, to be the first Vermonter across the finish line. Loghan's time of 19:36 makes her the fastest girl from BFA-St. Albans to run the Thetford course.
Lauren Kate Garceau has struggled at Thetford in the past, but she put those demons behind her to run a Thetford PR of 21:57 to place 66th and was the 24th Vermonter across the finish line.
Ruby Dasaro placed 179th in 23:38, Lydia Hodgeman placed 216th in 24:19, Amiya Sharp placed 319th in 25:56, Kate Storms placed 349th in 26:21, and Elora Menard rounded out the varsity team placing 389th in 27:06. The team placed 23rd out of 53 complete teams. There were 599 runners that crossed the finish line.
The boys' varsity runners also had solid results on what was not a great day for them. Our Messenger Athlete of the Week, Jacob Tremblay, had a solid day placing 9th in 16:58 to become the fastest BFA boy ever to run the Thetford course. He was the 5th Vermonter across the line.
Ethan Mashtare and Calvin Storms had tough days but secured solid results for the team. Ethan placed 14th in 17:06 and was the 8th Vermonter to finish; Calvin Storms placed 22nd in 17:30 and was the 13th Vermonter across the line.
Porter Hurteau had the run of the day, winning the 2nd seeded boys race to place 36th overall in 17:56. Will Hughes had an unusual day placing 139th in 19:22. He will look to bounce back in his next race.
Teddy Tremblay had a strong race to place 271st in 20:49; Lincoln Schweers placed 331st in 21:24 to round out the varsity team. There were 694 finishers.
The team placed a strong 4th place out of 55 complete teams. Even on an off day, this team continues to surprise and put up fantastic results never seen before for BFA boys cross country. It was the first time this season that the team lost to a rival Division 1 team, CVU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.