It was another banner day for BFA St. Albans cross country, as the girls and boys teams tested their mettle in an out-of-state race at the Manchester Invite in New Hampshire.
Four BFA St. Albans athletes medaled in the event: Loghan Hughes placed second in the girls Large School Division and tied for second overall. Ethan Mashtare placed 8th in the boys Large School Division. Jacob Tremblay placed 13th and Calvin Storms 24th.
As a team. the boys placed 4th out of 33 teams. It was the highest placing by any Vermont team. Girls team placed 14rh out of 22 teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.