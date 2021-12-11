Q&A with Paul LaFountain, BFA St. Albans girls basketball coach
What has stood out to you about this group of athletes? These girls have been in the system for at least a year and most of them two years, so we’ll be able to continue to add to what we already do well. We have a unique opportunity, not unlike two years ago when we had only one senior, where we can really focus on the process and getting better every day since we have no seniors. My only goal this season is to continue to improve day to day and game by game. If we remain positive, work hard, and support each other, we will be able to achieve a lot.
What has the new JV coach Mike Swim added to the program? One thing I’ve noticed immediately, is that Coach Swim will do whatever is necessary to help the program. He’s come in and been a sponge since day once, trying to absorb our drills, offenses, and defenses, while trying to see where he can add in any way to help improve things. He’s extremely positive and a very reliable person that will be an asset to the Comet program.
What do you see as some of the varsity team's strengths for the 2021-22 season? Speed and defense will be a few of our strengths this year. I’ve kept my emphasis on defense and a team-first culture, so I hope it can continue to shine through. These girls have been working very hard to get ready for the season, and I am excited to see what they can do.
What are you most looking forward to for the 2021-22 season after last year's abbreviated season? Just being in the gym for a full season with all these girls. Losing nearly the entire team after last season really puts in perspective how little actual time you have with these girls. I just want to cherish the moments, good and bad, because it’s how connections are built. Each player in the program is important to me, and I enjoy the camaraderie and jokes we have on a daily basis, even if they’re roasting me for something!
