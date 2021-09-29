ST. ALBANS - The Bobwhites’ soccer team kicked off homecoming week for Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans, hosting the Burlington Seahorses for an under the lights game on Wednesday night.
The Bobwhites started the game with high energy, but were well met by a tough opponent in the Seahorses. Neither side managed any real scoring chances until mid-way into the first half, when Burlington managed to break through with a goal off a quick set corner-kick.
In the second half, BFA came out and dominated play early, drawing out chants from the student section. Bobwhite Cameron Currier Blaney spoke about what it was like to play in front of such an enthusiastic crowd, “It’s so awesome; hearing them cheer for us makes it fun. We really built off of it.”
Drawing on the crowd’s energy, BFA was able to control play for most of the half. While there were a few good looks for a goal, Burlington was able to contain the Bobwhites press. This was mirrored by BFA when Burlington pushed back toward the end of the half, and the defensive struggle ended with neither team managing another breakthrough.
Though disappointed with the final outcome, BFA’s seniors Matt Merrill and Currier Blaney were happy with the team's effort.
“I thought we played pretty well, and battled right to the end. We stayed composed, which was key, as we’ve struggled with that at times,” said Merrill.
Currier Blaney agreed with Merrill and added, “Today, they got a lucky goal on us, but we kept our heads up and kept working; unfortunately it didn’t work out for us, but it’s going to come.”
Bobwhites’ Coach Luke Laroche was pleased with the team’s strong performance.
“It’s a good mindset for these guys. We scored a few goals early this year which was good after last season. Now to be playing at the level of arguably two of the best teams in the state (CVU and Burlington), and allowing only one goal in three out of four halves, these guys are seeing what’s possible,” said Laroche. “The next step is not to be satisfied, and to keep working hard to get better.”
Photos by Kim Earl
