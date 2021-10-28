ST. ALBANS - On Wednesday afternoon, the Bellows Free Academy Albans Bobwhites boys volleyball team topped Vermont Commons in 3 sets in the first round of playoffs. The win is the first playoff win for the program, and it comes in the program's inaugural varsity season.
First-year head coach Tristan Menard spoke of the team's first set win after falling behind by six points to a team they beat just last week.
"We got off to a rough start, but then we started to get it together (later in the set). It's also the first playoff game for most of the guys in any sport, which can be nerve-wracking. We were down 6-0 in the first set," said Menard.
"We'd added in a new defensive scheme, as well, and it worked when we did it right."
In the second set, the Bobwhites came out with authority, according to Menard.
"We came out of the gate cleaner in the second set. We stretched the lead out to seven at one point," said Menard. "We've noticed that whenever the other team calls a time out, we tend to give up ground. Vermont Commons kept it close in the second set, and we won by a narrow margin."
The Bobwhites continued to gain strength through the match, and Menard complimented his team's effort.
"The third set was probably the best set of volleyball we've played this season; we had the momentum in the third set. Andrew Conger was doing a great job early on the serve. We were up by 22-12 at one point," said Menard. "A guy that stepped in, Sawyer Clark, didn't get a lot of minutes in the first two. He attacked in the first row, and he won the third set for us. The team rushed him at the end, and he was so excited. It was awesome to see."
Menard spoke of the skilled play of several players, "As a whole, early on, Seth Richards came up big with blocks and kills, set up by Joseph Freiberger and Andrew Yates. Caleb Holms also had some good kills in the first two sets.
"Nathan Parent had his best game of the year with multiple attacks and well-placed balls. He used his left hand at least six times, and every time he used it, we scored off it. He read the defense very well."
Menard was grateful to the fans and the parents for their support during the match.
"The atmosphere was great; the girls' team has been supportive all year long, and we had a lot of students and parents. It was the first home playoff game on the boys' side, and it was my first playoff experience as a varsity head coach," said Menard. "I really appreciate what everyone's done. The guys have worked hard for this."
Bobwhite stats
Sawyer Clark 1 kill, Andrew Yates 9 assists and 5 aces; Caleb Holmes 5 kills; Nathan Parent 8 kills and 2 blocks; Seth Richards 12 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists, 1 ace, and 1 dig; Andrew Conger 2 kills, and Joseph Freiberger 14 assists, 1 ace, and 1 dig.
