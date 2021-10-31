The Bellows Free Academy St. Albans Bobwhites football team (7) closed out the season in Hartford in the D1wild card round, falling 28-14 against the Hartford Hurricanes (2) on Friday, Oct. 29.
Vicke Gratton sent us these photos from the road as the Bobwhites battled on Friday.
