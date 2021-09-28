Bellows Free Academy St. Albans and Missisquoi Valley Union boys golf teams competed in the 2021 NVAC Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 27. Champlain Valley Union placed first with 337, Essex High School was second at 339, and South Burlington was third with 340. BFA St. Albans' team score was 392 and MVU was 425. CVU's Bryce Botnick was the tournament medalist.
MVU golf coach Gary LaShure spoke of his team's progress over the 2021 season.
"Everyone made progress shaving strokes off their game, so that translates into better team scores. They have a good idea what it will take to be a little more competitive," said LaShure.
"They've learned to measure their success by the improvements they've made, rather than how their competition does. They've all had great attitudes and willingness to try new things and to learning the game. They constantly strive to get better. The key to their success will be their willingness to devote more time to their game."
BFA St. Albans Individual Scores
Cael Gonyeau 93
Darik Gregoire 98
Camden Piper 98
Carter Veronneau 103
Michael Weber 109
MVU Individual Scores
Keegan Zier 97
Reid Myers 102
Eli Calhoun 111
Carson Bessette 115
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.