BFA Nordic is underway with a little snow to start the season. This year's team includes 25 members with a good variety of experience and youth. The team includes many members of the BFA cross country team that is coming off a record season. Ethan Mashtare, Calvin Storms, and Jacob Trembay, all members of that team, also had top 10 results in last season's Nordic State Meet. Porter Hurteau was new to Nordic last year; the coaching staff has high hopes for improvement.
With strong running results, a season of growth, and some early snow, things are set up well to make this a very competitive group that should be very capable of improving on last season's fifth-place finish.
The boys' team: The boys' team does not plan to be just a four-man show and hopes to improve its depth with skiers like Cole Boyle, Colin Langlois, and Lucas Makenzie. Tanner Dalley and Lincoln Schweers are expected to improve as second-year skiers. Newcomers Levi Dalmer and Haden Stanislas are picking up the basics quite well. Newcomer Teddy Tremblay comes in with the most ski experience as a freshman.
The girls' team: Lydia Hodgen leads the Women's team; Lydia looks extremely well balanced on her skis, showing mid-season form at our first on-snow practice. Lydia has skied with the best in the state, which includes athletes that lead the nation in talent. Behind her are veterans Maya Frost and Lindsey Bernard, who have both proven they can produce solid results to help team scoring.
Rebecca Dalmer and Kayliegh Branon have Varsity experience and will factor into the team's ability to race well against other teams. First-year skier Logan Hughes joins the team new to cross country skiing as a Senior; coming into the season, she was the best Division 1 runner in the state. Lily Foisy, Lilian Koval, and Anna Malbouf look much more confident as second-year skiers. Ashly Cortes starts her second year as a senior. Adelaide Hughes, Sawyer Boutin, and Lila Dumont are new to the sport but are working hard towards building a bright future for the program.
The team: The team hopes to spend a great deal of December working on ski efficiency through longer skis and upper body strength; once we have that foundation and are skiing technically very well, we will pick up the intensity again. I am hoping investments we have made in ski preparation, selection, and waxing can help our athletes further accomplish their competitive goals.
Thank yous: We're grateful to our alumni, parents, and athletes who have pitched in to help with fall trail work and snow farming, something we will have to continue to work on to keep the team on a tract that is competitive.
