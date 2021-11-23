HARTFORD - Bellows Free Academy Fairfax/Lamoille Union Bullets head football coach Craig Sleeman, his coaches, and his players were awarded the Stan Amidon Sportsmanship award. On Nov. 17, 2021, Sleeman accepted the trophy at the Vermont Football Officials Association annual fall Vermont Interscholastic Football League meeting in Hartford.
The award is given to a team that has demonstrated season-long sportsmanship and is voted on by the Northern Vermont football officials. The Bullets also received the award in 2019.
Sleeman thanked everyone who played a role in the award.
"It starts with parents and the community and then with administration and coaches and the team buying into what we preach. It's about doing the right things regardless of wins or losses," said Sleeman.
"This is a huge honor; it shows we're on the right track, and we'll keep doing what we do. It's nice to know we've been recognized for doing things the right way."
The fact that officials recognize the program makes it even more special for Sleeman.
"Refs hear everything and see everything, and they acknowledge when kids do the right thing and represent the school and the community well," said Sleeman.
"When you start the season, you have a goal to win games, have a home field playoff, or win a championship, but you can't set a goal of winning this award. So this award is great because it reflects on the parents and the community."
