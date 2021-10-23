FAIRFAX -Saturday's matchup between the Oxbow Olympians and the Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax/LU Bullets football team ended in a 39-0 victory for the Bullets
After stopping Oxbow's first drive, BFA Fairfax/LU jumped out to an early lead as Riley Greene scored a touchdown on the punt return. The Bullets forced two three and outs on Oxbow's first two possessions.
Kenny Salls rushed for the Bullets' second touchdown, and Hugh Johnson's extra point was good, giving the Bullets a 13-0 lead.
Later in the first quarter, the Bullets sacked Oxbow's quarterback, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Jonah Goldstein; Liam Mitchell returned the fumble for a touchdown. The Bullets tacked on the extra point and left the quarter with a 20-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Salls' rushed for his second touchdown of the game on a five-yard run; the Bullets added the extra point to go up 27-0.
The Bullets offense kept rolling as second-year player Ryan Goodman blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown by Teddy Munson.
Charlie Czapski scored the Bullets' final touchdown seven minutes into the second half. The Olympians had an opportunity to score in the fourth quarter, as Fairfax fumbled the ball, but the Bullets stifled the Olympians' drive and maintained the shutout.
Bullets' coach Craig Sleeman was glad for the win after taking the first loss of the season to Windsor last weekend.
"We're trying to fine-tune what we're doing and get better. We came out and tried to tighten things up and proceed into playoffs on an up-note," said Sleeman.
The Bullets' record will earn them a home game next weekend.
"As of right now, we're the number two seed, and we could play Oxbow here next week. It's always a goal to get the seniors a home playoff game, and if we can get the two seed, that would be awesome."
Sleeman spoke highly of his core of senior players.
"The seniors have been part of this before, and they know what it takes at playoff time," said Sleeman. "Their focus and leadership are good, and you could see that when the young kids came in."
Teddy Munson, Kenny Salls, and Ryan Goodman, three BFA Fairfax/LU seniors, shared their thoughts.
Salls, a captain, has enjoyed a position change this season.
"The year as a whole has been great. I've always been trying to be a fullback," said Salls, "and it's been nice to finally have the opportunity."
When asked what he loves about playing for the BFA Fairfax/LU community, Munson, a captain, smiled, saying, "Everything! Everyone comes out to support us, and everyone on the team gets along. It's a lot of fun."
Goodman began playing in the 2020 7v7 touch football season; this is his first experience with tackle football.
"This year has been wicked fun for me--being out here with everyone. I love defense; you can just go out and hit kids; it's a good time."
Riley Greene is the first of three Greene's to play football for BFA Fairfax/LU.
"It's nice knowing my family is going to be on this field with this team and playing with all my friends' siblings," said Greene.
Greene noted that this year's team is one of the biggest teams the program has fielded in a few years.
"I think the best part of this season has been having a big team. We can do a lot of things in practice scrimmaging-wise since we have so many kids to work with," said Greene. "We have a lot of depth, too, and that makes us better."
While the BFA Fairfax/LU football program is growing, some programs across the state have seen a decline in numbers.
"I'd like to say we see these numbers because we're so close-knit. I've never met someone through football and not liked them. Everyone's here to make friends," said Greene.
"I'm looking forward to making a big run in playoffs and making memories with my friends on the football team and having a good time."
