FAIRFAX - The Bullets went to work on Tuesday afternoon, routing Danville on the way to an 8-0 victory.
BFA controlled play from the outset, and James Benjamin kicked off the scoring for BFA Fairfax just ten minutes into the half. Chris Dukeshire and Charles Galley followed Benjamin’s strike with markers of their own, and BFA took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, BFA Fairfax’s offense exploded, scoring five goals. Reece Decker notched the Bullets’ fourth goal with a strong solo effort. Next up was sophomore Max Clark, who scored not only his first varsity goal, but his second and third varsity goals, and he did it all within three minutes and seven seconds of play. Bullets’ Coach Jake Hubbard said it was the fastest hat-trick he’d ever seen.
“He (Max Clark) has been wearing a polo for the last week to practice; he swears it’s his lucky polo. He said to me, ‘Coach I’m going to score one of these times.’ After today’s game I’m sure that polo won’t be coming off for quite a while!” said Hubbard.
When asked if the polo was getting washed any time soon, Clark’s response was a decisive ‘definitely not.’
“I’m just excited, I just didn’t think it was going to happen. I didn’t even think I was going to play much in the second half, but I was able to get in and score a couple goals. I’m very happy about it!” said Clark.
Senior Matt Spiller pointed out that not only did Clark net a hattrick, but also an assist, and had only taken four shots in the entirety of the game. Efficient.
Chris Dukeshire notched his second of the game for Fairfax’s final tally to bring the game to a close. Matt Spiller (2), Max Clark (1), Luca Chayer (1), and James Benjamin (1) all had assists; goalkeeper Brandon Gillian made two saves in the shut-out.
“I’m proud of the guys, they worked hard. I challenged them to work on the parts of the game that they needed to and they did,” said Coach Hubbard.
