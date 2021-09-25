The Comets Volleyball team lost a tough match against South Burlington on Friday. The Comets came up short in three very competitive sets. The three scores were 25-18, 25-21, 25-22. In the first two sets South Burlington took big early leads and the Comets had to fight their way back into the set. In the third set the Comets led for most of the set until a late run by South Burlington allowed them to come away with the match.
The Comets were without one of their starters Lindsey LaBelle, but Isabella Williams and Jaylin stepped up and did a great job in her place. Jaylin was counted on to take LaBelle's serves and was 14 for 17 with 4 aces. Willams had a kill and three perfect passes from the back row.
Jadyn Walent was the busiest Comet of the match with 30 passing attempts many of those were on serve receive. Walent was credited with 22 successful passes against some difficult serves. Ava Hitchins and Sydney Preseau were credited with 25 of the 55 digs for the Comets.
The Comet record now stands at 3-2 and will travel to Rice next Wednesday.
Thank you, Kim Earl, for the beautiful photos!!
