ST. ALBANS — The BFA Bobwhites hockey team secured the DI state title on March 11, 2020, hours before COVID-19 closures rocked the high school sports community.
State champions usually celebrate with their teammates and classmates after a win, but the Bobwhites went from elation to isolation almost immediately.
On Saturday, August 8th, the team, along with parents of seniors and the coaching staff, met at Collins Perley for a belated celebration.
Face masks were a required part of the attire, but the dress code didn’t dampen attendees’ spirits.
Senior, Caden Hart, scored a hat trick in the victory at Gutterson.
“It was good to see all the guys and the coaches; I loved seeing Coach Bill O’Neil. I hadn’t seen some of the guys since the championship game. It was good to make some memories together before we all left for the next part of our lives,” said Hart.
Coaches, players, and parents shared memories of the season. For Hart, the relationships and playoff wins stood out.
“We had good times with team dinners and gatherings. One of my best memories besides the state title game was the semifinal. When we won that game, we knew we were going to the title game,” said Hart.
Hart also recalled the trip to Spaulding when the bus was late to Collins Perley.
“Coach Ducolon made us run around the complex while we waited. When we got to Spaulding, we had about five minutes to get ready. We won that game 6-0, and Derek Nadeau scored his hat trick. It was wild,” said Hart.
“I’ve been playing sports my whole life, and this team was probably one of the best groups of people--from players to parents. Everyone was playing for the guy next to them. If you play for the team, good things come.
“I’m grateful to Coach Ducolon and the staff for a great season, and Mr. Marlow does such a great job with all the athletics at BFA. I’d also like to thank all the parents for the gifts for the coaches and the seniors.”
Guy Ellis, BFA’s senior goalie, was part of the Bobwhites’ previous title, won in his freshman year.
“It was great to see the boys again; even with the restrictions we had to follow, we still had so much fun talking about our favorite memories,” said Ellis.
“Winning the title in your senior year is so different because you know the whole student section, and you know all the kids on your team.”
Ellis also appreciated the closeness of the team.
“Team dinners were the best part. I loved how close the team was on and off the ice,” said Ellis.
“I’m grateful to the coaches and Mr. Marlow for putting this event together and allowing us to be face-to-face again.”
Senior defenseman, Dominic Liscinsky, was also a member of the team that won the title in 2017.
“My freshman year, I wasn’t a starter, and I didn’t dress for the title game, but when we won, I was still as excited as all my teammates for the win” said Liscinsky.
“This year, I was a starter and played every other shift. When the buzzer went off and the game ended--I could hear the crowd roaring, and it was something I’d never felt before.
“I didn’t think we’d see each other for an end of season banquet. When we got the email from coach Ducolon, it was a total surprise for me,” said Liscinsky.
“I was so happy to see all the coaches and my teammates. When I saw the guys, it was such a feeling of joy! I was back with my team!”
At the banquet, Liscinsky shared one of his most memorable moments of the season.
“The semifinal game when we played Rice was my favorite moment. We won that game in overtime; Matt Merrill took the puck wide on our side,” said Liscinsky.
“He cut in toward the net, went to make a move, and the puck slid under the goalie’s pad. Owen Bonnette tapped it in, the light went off, and we knew we were going to Gutterson!”
Liscinsky appreciated memories shared by parents at the banquet.
“John and Nina Bonnette talked about how there’d be guys at their house on most Saturday nights during the season. They were like a second family to most of us,” said Liscinsky.
“Shelley Nadeau spoke of how committed we were and how great of an experience being on the team was for the parents and the kids--how it taught life lessons and helped boys become great young men.”