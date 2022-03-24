While we wait for the spring season to start, we thought we’d introduce you to our Messenger Sports staff and let you find out a little about each of them in a new feature called Behind the Lens. Ruthie Laroche/Sports editor
Q&A with Ari Beauregard
What got you interested in photography and sports reporting? I never had a natural interest in photography; what got me interested in it was actually buying a digital camera and just trying to figure out how to use it. That started after a ski trip with some friends in Utah. When we got home, my cousin Brady Howrigan and I were talking about how we had wished we had better photos/video from the trip and we both ended up buying cameras that summer because of that.
When it comes to the sports reporting side, again it was never a direct goal of mine. I had started taking photos and Sean Beauregard, my younger brother, asked if I could take photos of him playing hockey during his sophomore season. I had fun following Sean and his team through to their championship that season and when Ruthie asked if I would give reporting a shot the following fall, I agreed. (No spring season that year due to COVID19 outbreak)
What’s your favorite part of the job and why? Giving back to the community. They say it takes a village to raise an athlete and that is absolutely true. For most kids, high school sports are the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from not just the athlete themselves, but of their parents, and coaches as well. I like to think of what I get to do at the Saint Albans Messenger as a celebration of the dedication each person has put into the sport over all those years.
What surprised you most about covering Franklin County Sports? I’m most surprised by how much I enjoy it. It really has been a fun experience getting to know everyone in and around our Franklin County sports community.
What equipment do you use and what two pieces in your kit are most valuable? My camera body is a Fujifilm XT3. I pair that with the 16mm, 35mm, 85mm prime lenses, and the 100-400mm zoom lens. My most valuable out of that list is the 100-400mm lens, the variable focal range is great for spring and fall daytime games as it allows me to cover the action from the far end of the field to about 15 yards in front of where I’m positioned. However, its narrow aperture makes it next to useless during nighttime and indoor settings, which is where the 85mm prime comes in. The 85mm prime has a much wider aperture that allows me to shoot indoors and at night and the mid-range focal length works well for both hockey and basketball.
Do you have a favorite photo from the 2021-22 season, and if so, what gave it that distinction? I don’t have a specific photo that’s a favorite, but for me, it’s photos where the emotion shines through. Whether it’s intensity, excitement, or a goofy moment, nailing those photos are always the most rewarding.
