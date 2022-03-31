While we wait for the spring season to start, we thought we’d introduce you to our Messenger Sports staff and let you find out a little about each of them in a new feature called Behind the Lens. Ruthie Laroche/Sports editor
Q&A with Adam Laroche
What's your day job? I've been the Director of Marketing for Performance Foodservice-Burlington for 20 years. Eat local!
What got you interested in photography and sports reporting? I started taking sports photos for family and friends when my oldest sons played high school baseball at MVU. During that time, I developed a relationship with the Messenger Sports editor, Josh Kaufmann. Josh eventually started using my game photos in the paper. This continued as my youngest son Caleb played baseball and basketball at Enosburg. I also created and ran team webpages and social media accounts for those Enosburg teams and sent photos to Messenger and Burlington Free Press for publication.
What's your favorite part of the job and why? This job has given me the ability to stay connected to the high school teams and athletes in Franklin County, and that's been amazing! Getting to see our Franklin County teams play on a nightly basis is a true gift; I'm so thankful for the opportunity to do so with my wife, Ruthie.
What surprised you most about covering Franklin County sports? The community and student support for Franklin County high school athletics are unmatched. Every school has packed student sections and stands on a nightly basis. Being at so many games throughout a season really puts it in perspective. I'm so grateful to serve such a supportive and awesome community!
What equipment do you use? What two pieces in your kit are your most valuable? I'm currently shooting with the Nikon D750. For hockey, soccer, football, baseball, softball, lacrosse, and track, I shoot with a Nikon AF-S Nikkor 80-200mm f/2.8 lens. In addition, I shoot with a Nikon Zoom Nikkor 35-70mm f/2.8 AF Lens for basketball.
I consider my most valuable tools to be Adobe Creative Suite software programs. The postprocessing of photos is key to getting consistent and professional results while affording unlimited artistic freedom! Thank you, Adobe!
Do you have a favorite photo from the 2021-22 season, and if so, what gave it that distinction? I went back and forth between choosing an action shot and a shot that captured more emotion. My choice ended up being one that does both. This photo captured an extraordinary effort by Enosburg's Shea Howrigan to save the ball from going out of bounds while capturing the expressions of the fans as they watched the play unfold.
