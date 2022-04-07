Photographer and reporter David Laroche began covering for Messenger Sports in 2021; like all of our reporters, he brings a unique perspective to the game and a fantastic eye for capturing our local athletes in action.
What got you interested in photography and sports reporting? I've always had a passion for sports, whether it be playing, coaching or spectating. Sports photography and reporting is a unique combination of my love for sports and photography.
What's your favorite part of the job and why? Being able to capture moments for the kids around Franklin County is my favorite part of the job. Growing up a Franklin County athlete, I know there’s something inspiring and motivational when you see the Messenger at your games, and for me, being able to give back and capture those moments for others is a fantastic experience.
What surprised you most about covering Franklin County sports? Growing up a Franklin County athlete, I knew what to expect for most of the coverage that I did. However, I was a bit surprised by the large following and support the teams get through social media coverage.
What equipment do you use? What two pieces in your kit are your most valuable? I use a Nikon Z5 mirrorless full-frame camera. This, combined with my two favorite lenses, a Viltrox 85mm 1.8 and a Nikon 24-200mm, make a strong combination in my bag.
Do you have a favorite photo from the 2021-22 season? My favorite photo was taken during BFA-St. Albans' playoff win against the Burlington Seahorses on Wednesday, March 2. Seth Richards, Connor Leach, Noah Earl and Charlie Yates saw me under the hoop after an And-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.