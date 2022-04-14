Photographer and reporter Caleb Laroche began covering for Messenger Sports in 2021; like all of our reporters, he brings a unique perspective to the game and a fantastic eye for capturing our local athletes in action. Caleb played for the Enosburg Hornets basketball and baseball teams and was part of the 2017 D2 basketball title and 2017 D3 baseball title teams.
What got you interested in photography and sports reporting? I have always loved photography, and as a former athlete, I have always loved sports. Doing this job has combined these two things, allowing me to capture and show others the awesome moments that happen in high school sports.
What's your favorite part of the job and why? My favorite part of the job is being able to capture awesome moments in time for the athletes, parents, and fans to have forever. As an athlete, I was always so excited to see the pictures from a big win, and I still look back on those pictures from time to time to reminisce. I love providing pictures and moments for all those that are invested in these events.
What surprised you most about covering Franklin County sports? I was most surprised by how much effort the communities, families, and fans put in to make these games happen. It truly is a full community effort to give these athletes an awesome platform to perform on.
What equipment do you use? What two pieces in your kit are your most valuable? My two most important pieces in my kit are my Nikon D7000 camera body for taking pictures and Adobe Lightroom for post processing them.
Do you have a favorite photo from the 2021-22 season, and if so, what gave it that distinction? This is my favorite photo from the 2021-22 season. I like how it captures the skill and intensity that the Enosburg girls’ basketball team played with. Photos like these are why I enjoy this so much!
