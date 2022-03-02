COLLINS PERLEY - No. 2 BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites cruised past No. 7 CVU Redhawks on Tuesday evening by a final score of 6-0 in the opening round of the 2022 Division 1 high school boys hockey playoffs. The Bobwhites offensive efforts were spearheaded by the Sean Beauregard - Liam Wood - Aiden Savoy line, who combined for three goals and nine points over the course of the game.
“Is that what it was?” asked Bobwhites’ coach Toby Ducolon upon hearing the line’s point totals. “Yeah, you’ve got two seniors and you’ve got Wood in the middle playing very well with them. They were very effective and very productive - that’s what you’re going to need.”
1st Period
The Redhawks pressed early in hopes they might catch the Bobwhites off guard but BFA was able to answer the call midway through the opening period. Senior Collin Audy disrupted a CVU breakout, cut to the net, and with a forehand to backhand move slipped a puck through the wickets of CVU netminder Jack Averill to get the Bobwhites rolling.
Not to be outdone by his older brother, Ethan Audy scored with a wrist shot from the point that found it’s way through traffic just four minutes later. Liam Wood and Aiden Savoy picked up assists on the play. Colby Phelps threw a shot on goal that caused havoc in front of CVU’s net with two minutes remaining in the period, and Wood was able to get the puck to Sean Beauregard on the back door for the third goal of the game.
2nd Period
The middle frame saw the Bobwhites’ up-tempo style of play begin to wear down the Redhawks and play was in CVU’s end of the rink more often than not. After the pair of assists in the first period, Wood notched a goal of his own after a diving extra-effort from Savoy got him the puck on the far side of the slot.
“I saw Savoy make a diving effort to keep the puck in, it found my stick and I was just like, ‘I kind of have to bury this one for Savoy’, said Wood on his goal after the game. “Luckily I ended up doing so.”
3rd Period
Less than five minutes into the final period, BFA took the first penalty of the game. Mike Telfer made a few key stops on the penalty kill to ensure CVU would stay scoreless, and BFA skated back to even strength without incident. Telfer went on to stop all 16 shots thrown at him during the game to earn the shutout.
Beauregard found himself one-on-one with Averill in the offensive zone following an effort by Wood and Savoy to disrupt a Redhawk breakout and scored his second of the game at 7:59 into the period. Three minutes later a CVU break down left Cam Johnson alone at the top of the circle. With plenty of time to line up the shot, Johnson wired the puck into the top corner of CVU’s net for final goal of the game. Tommy Wilbur was credited with the assist on Johnson’s marker.
Post Game
In a quarterfinal match-up where the Bobwhites were staring down at a lower seed, it would have been all too easy to take CVU lightly. Sean Beauregard and Liam Wood spoke to avoiding that mistake following the game.
“I think we’ve been in that position before where we have dropped down to our opponent - actually this same opponent - so we just wanted to make sure that wasn’t going to happen again,” said Beauregard.
“I think we just wanted it more out there and I think that was a thank you to our leadership,” added Wood. “Starting with our seniors in practices all week, it was making sure we wouldn’t drop down and play to their level.”
Coach Ducolon spoke to the Bobwhites hitting their stride at the right point in the season, and attributed the success to both the team being healthy and the senior group finding an extra gear.
“There’s been a little bit of a switch here lately with the seniors,” said Ducolon. “It’s been very timely and it shows. I’m looking forward to a good game on Friday because of it.”
After getting some rest, BFA will be back at the Collins Perley at 7:30 pm on Friday, March 4 for the semifinal round of the playoffs. The Bobwhites will be hosting the winner of the Essex (No. 3) vs Spaulding (No. 6) quarterfinal match-up, taking place on Wednesday, March 2.
