ST. ALBANS — Messenger Sports photographer, Ari Beauregard, captured the Bobwhites' hockey season, moments of high action and emotion, in all their intensity.
Beauregard grew up in St. Albans playing hockey for SASA. He noted he got a late start, taking to the ice as a seven-year-old.
His sophomore year made he Midgits, a team he played on through high school.
"I knew I probably wouldn't play many minutes on the high school team, so I decided I would be the best defenseman on the team I was on," said Beauregard, with candor.
A true lover of the sport, in the spring and fall, Beauregard played hockey for the Black Ice program.
"It's competitive, but it's more for fun," said Beauregard. "They do tournaments in Canada and Lake Placid. "I met a lot of kids in that program who are still my friends today."
This year, Beauregard photographed his younger brother Sean, a sophomore forward, and the rest of the Bobwhite varsity hockey team.
Beauregard was present at the DI championship game, busily shooting photos he knew would land in the hands of his brother's teammates and their families.
"The championship may be a once in a lifetime thing for those kids. It was special to be part of that and give them something they can have to remember it by," said Beauregard.
"The guys were so thankful for the photos I sent! It's great to capture a special moment in the game and be able to share it in a photo.
"When you can give someone a picture that captures emotion--that's something that adds a lot of value to the kids and their families; it captures memories they are will treasure for years.
"I'm always trying to capture the emotions--the facial expressions," said Beauregard. "One of the hardest, but most rewarding things in sports photography is getting 'that moment', said Beauregard.
"Many times, it's not happening on a play; it's random stuff happening on the side. And when you get it, it's rewarding. You go through your pictures, and you see it. There's no way to describe it. You know that's the picture of the game."
Beauregard smiled as he spoke of some of the athletes and moments that stood out to him in the title game.
"I got a shot of Gavin Fraties with the kids reaching out to him over the glass," said Beauregard. "It's great to see how much the younger kids look up to the high school players. They are going to go home that night and dream about winning a championship in a BFA sweater."
Caden Hart and Matt Merrill each scored in the first few minutes of play on Wednesday evening.
"Caden and Matt's goals got the game going so quickly. I don't think I was even ready for the first goal; it came so fast! That was the most exciting part of the game," said Beauregard. "After that, I settled in and focused in on the shots.
"BFA is usually a slow-starting team! I think both teams were shocked at how fast it escalated."
After the game, Beauregard had the opportunity to photograph the celebration on the ice.
"It was great to share that moment with my brother and the rest of the team."
The team photo he took, as the athletes piled together with the trophy, was one of his favorites.
"I got a little lower to the ice and got some fans in the background; that was a cool shot. It got the team, but it also got the people there to cheer them on," said Beauregard. "The win is great for the kids, but it's great for the community as well."
The student section provided Beauregard with plenty of opportunites to photograph emotion.
"I like the Easy Button--it's great to get the team interacting with the crowd," said Beauregard. "It's the first thing on the players' minds--they have to go jump at the button and get the reaction of the crowd.
"These are memories that will last in photos for the rest of someone's life; I'm glad I can be a part of it."
Years of playing the sport have given Beauregard a different perspective than the average photographer.
"I've grown up watching and playing hockey; I know how certain plays develop, and that helps me anticipate shots.
"I often focus on one player a line. You pick a player or two, and whenever they're on the ice, you follow them."
He's also taken on the challenge of shooting basketball, a sport he hasn't played.
"The first half of the game, I was a little behind the play; I put the camera down for the second quarter and watched," explained Beauregard.
"In the second half, I figured out how they were moving the ball and the flow of the game. I knew that from hockey, but I had to take a step back and really look at it."
Photography wasn't a passion for Beauregard during his childhood, but he's now eager to explore different avenues in the art.
"I saw a video on YouTube with a drone in it, and it was so cinematic. A few years later, I bought a drone and messed around with it.
"My friend Brady Howrigan and I got cameras at the same time. We were driving around the state--cliff jumping, skiing, being outdoors. We wanted to get shots of the adventures we were taking," explained Beauregard.
"It's been a cool process. When I think about it, I really stumbled into it."
Beauregard doesn't really think of himself as a naturally creative person; getting behind the lens was one way to develop his artistic side.
"Photography is a challenge, and that's one reason I enjoy it. I look at my photos, and on a basic level, I see ways I can improve going forward from a technical aspect, but going deeper, it’s also a challenge to the way I think."
Beauregard credits his love for history as the potential catalyst for his interest in photography.
"Most kids hated history class, but I always enjoyed it. It’s interesting because all history is, essentially, is true stories that happened in the past."
Photography gives Beauregard the opportunity to tell a story of his own.
"It’s easy to get behind a camera and snap a picture, but it’s a challenge to try to capture what’s going on in a way that tells the full story that’s visually appealing.
"I’m looking for a player who's looking at me, and then I'm looking for something interesting going on. Capturing those elements are part of the story for the game that I’m photographing.
"That's why I was originally attracted to video; filmmaking is storytelling as well. Photography reduces the amount of time to capture the story down to one frame, and that makes it more challenging and also potentially more interesting."
To view more of Ari's work, follow him on Instagram @arkb.sportsphotos