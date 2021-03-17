ST. ALBANS - The No. 3 BFA St. Albans Comets hockey team hosted the No. 6 Burlington/Colchester SeaLakers on Wednesday in the DI quarterfinal.
Early in the first period, the Comets had two excellent chances, but the SeaLakers would strike first, netting a goal at 7:14. A second BCHS goal slipped past the Comets at 10:55, and the SeaLakers left the period with a 2-0 lead.
The Comets rejoiced as freshman Caroline Bliss chipped in the puck on the short side of the BCHS net for an unassisted goal three minutes into the second period.
A slapshot from Sophie Zemianek from the blue line tied the game for the Comets shortly after. BFA dominated play in the second, keeping consistent pressure in the BCHS zone.
BCHS went on the first power play of the game with two minutes remaining in the period after a tripping call on BFA. The Comets killed the penalty, leaving the period knotted at 2.
Calla Bourdeau's breakaway early in the third period almost gave the Comets the lead, but BCHS's goalie neatly turned the shot aside.
Matching two-minute minors were handed out at 4:35 in the third, and BFA went on the penalty kill at 8:25; shortly after killing that penalty, they were back at it again, successfully killing the subsequent penalty.
With two minutes on the clock, the Comets went on the power play, but it was BCHS who found some St. Patrick's Day luck, breaking the tie with 40 seconds on the clock. An empty-net goal gave BCHS the 4-2 win.
"We had our opportunities, especially in the second period. We had some penalty trouble, but even that we did well with. We didn't give them any scoring opportunities. We played the game we wanted to, and we just had some unfortunate events," said Comet coach Luke Cioffi.
"Congrats to Colchester. They played hard; we just didn't get the pucks in the net we needed. The girls battled hard, even when we were down with 40 seconds left. They did everything thing we asked them to do."
As the short 2021 season came to a close for the Comets, Cioffi thanked his team.
"This is a great team, and it made our winter a little shorter spending our time with them. It brought a lot of joy and happiness to us, and whether we win the last game or lose, I'm going to miss them.
"We get most of them back, and in such a short season, it was good to see everyone get better, whether it's a skill or how they're thinking about the game and understanding the way we do things," said Cioffi.
"The people part, too--getting to know a couple more sisters and family members; it's really heartwarming. We're proud as coaches taking that group and playing some good hockey this year."
Macie Boissonneault had 14 saves for the Comets; BCHS's goalie came up with 39.
