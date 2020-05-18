ST. ALBANS — BFA St. Albans senior football player Matt Bayard was selected as one of 24 finalists for the 2019 Vermont High School Scholar-Athlete Inductees.
“Matt is a solid player and student-athlete. He takes ownership of everything he does, and that pushes him to another level. When athletes do that, it boosts them to a level of accountability, and it leads to success in life,” said Bobwhite football coach Geoff Murray.
According to Murray, Bayard was sidelined for portions of his junior and senior year due to injury.
“He never let the injuries distract him from continuing to be part of the team,” said Murray. “He was very good for us. It’s unfortunate that he got banged up. He’s a wonderful young man.”
Bayard and his family moved to Vermont from Tennessee; Bayard chose to attend BFA St. Albans so he could be part of the football program. Murray has known Bayard as a student and an athlete.
“He’s a very genuine and honest student-athlete. He’s a quiet kid; he doesn’t draw attention to himself,” said Murray. “He’s selfless and helps others. He’s a guy that really can be trusted, and he takes responsibility for what he has to do.”
Murray also noted that Bayard, a drummer, is a true ‘renaissance’ guy.
“He’s a great musician, an athlete, an AP student, and he works with his church.”
SWANTON — MVU senior football player Ethan Kelleher was selected as one of 24 finalists for the 2019 Vermont High School Scholar-Athlete Inductees. Six of the 24 athletes were named as 2019 inductees, but recognition as a finalist is an honor.
The athletes were selected based on their outstanding football ability and performance, outstanding academic achievement, and outstanding school leadership.
“I’m very proud of Ethan for being named a finalist. He really is the epitome of a student-athlete; he’s committed to his academics and athletics with the same level of passion and enthusiasm put into both,” said MVU head football coach Chad Cioffi.
“It’s pretty special to see a young man his age have that attitude no matter what he’s doing; it makes me work harder as a coach.
“Ethan has been inspirational for the MVU football program, and it’s so nice to see him continue to get some well-deserved recognition.”
In 2019, the annual MVU Player of the Year Award was named after Kelleher, recognizing his dedication to the program and his excellence on and off the field.