ENOSBURG - Enosburg hosted in-county rival MVU on Tuesday evening, earning a 59-44 point victory over the Thunderbirds.
The Enosburg girls may have earned the win, but it was Enosburg athletic director Chris Brigham who was the MVP of the night when he agreed to be crowd-surfed by the student section in the final seconds of the game.
"That's the first time I've been crowd surfed," said Brigham, laughing. "I told them I'd do it after the next time out, but I was hoping the clock wouldn't stop!"
When asked if he'd do it again, 'Brig,' as he's affectionately called by the students, said, "Of course. That's the things they remember."
As to the game, Enosburg and MVU traded the lead late in the first quarter after the Hornets led the early minutes.
The teams left the first quarter tied at ten apiece.
The Hornets, shooting roughly fifty percent from the free-throw line early in the game, worked to gain a lead, but the Thunderbirds battled, answering basket-for-basket as the second quarter began.
A few quick turnovers, the result of the Hornet defense, continued to raise the score in Enosburg's favor midway through the second quarter.
MVU brought the deficit to four on two free throws from Abigail Pauquette.
The teams left the court at halftime, Enosburg holding the lead 24-20.
Lydia Bowen put the first points on the board for Enosburg in the second half, one basket on a layup, and another on a three-point shot from the right side.
MVU's Catherine Paradis hit three of four free throws bringing the Thunderbirds within eight points midway through the third quarter.
The teams entered the fourth quarter with the Hornets holding the 43 - 31 point lead.
Once again, Enosburg led the scoring effort early in the quarter. Hannah Burns led the Hornets in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of her 14 points, four from the free-throw line.
"Kudos to MVU; they're a scrappy bunch. We came out flat in the first half, and they were a little quicker to the ball and seemed to want it more," said Enosburg coach Gary Geddes.
"We picked up our defense a little more in the second half, and Hannah had a big fourth quarter to really put it away for us. She and Lydia Bowen and Sophie Burns all had strong offensive games."
When asked about Brigham's crowd surfing, Geddes chuckled.
"The girls wanted to stop and make sure they saw Mr. Brigham body surf," said Geddes. "He's so good for the kids, and he's so involved with them. It was nice to see."
Moses Power, coach of the Thunderbirds, was fine with the matchup.
"Enosburg is a very good team, and we like playing teams like that because they make us better," said Power. "They play ball the right way."
Hannah Burns and Lydia Bowen led the Hornets with 14 points each. Macayla Langlois and Abigail Paquette led MVU with 11 points.