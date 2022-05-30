D1 baseball
No. 11 BFA-St. Albans at Rice Memorial on May 31 at 4:30 pm.
D2
No. 8 Missisquoi Valley Union vs. No. 9 Milton Yellow Jackets on May 31 at 4:30 at MVU High School.
No. 3 Enosburg Hornets vs. No. 14 North Country Union on May 31 at 4:30.
D3
No. 8 BFA-Fairfax vs. No. 9 Williamstown on Jun 1 at BFA-Fairfax
D4
No. 9 Richford at No. 8 Proctor at Proctor on June 1 at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.