Division 1 softball
No. 2 BFA St. Albans earned a bye and will play the winner of No. 7 Brattleboro vs. No. 10 North Country on Friday at Collins Perley at 4:30
No. 3 MVU earned a bye and will play the winner of No. 6 St. Johnsbury vs. No. 11 CVU on Friday at 4:30 at MVU.
BFA St. Albans (11-2) sits just one spot ahead of MVU (13-3), and only undefeated Mt. Anthony sits above the two FC powerhouse programs. In 2019, MVU and BFA St. Albans faced off at Castleton in the D1 state title game. Will there be a repeat in 2021?
Division 1 baseball
No. 7 BFA St. Albans vs. No. 10 Burlington on Tuesday at 4:30 at Collins Perley.
The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites (8-6) picked up two big wins against No. 2 Essex this season. They've had several close games with the top-tier D1 competitors, and it's possible the Bobwhites could pull off a few surprises.
Division 2 softball
No. 3 Enosburg vs. No. 14 Harwood on Wednesday at 4:30 in Enosburg.
Dana Elkins has led the Enosburg Hornets softball team (11-2) from the circle throughout the season. The team has been hitting the ball well, and they should be fun to watch as they head to playoffs.
Division 2 baseball
No. 6 Enosburg vs. No. 11 Fair Haven on Tuesday at 4:30 in Enosburg.
No. 12 MVU at No. 5 U32 on Tuesday at 4:30.
Enosburg (10-4) has solid pitching in Kam Loveltte, Justus Orton, and Brandon Parent. MVU's (6-8) seniors, Patrick Walker, Kevin Adams, and Jackson Porter, will be looking to make a playoff run this spring.
Division 3 softball
No. 4 BFA Fairfax hosts No. 13 Thetford Tuesday at 4:30.
If you've seen BFA Fairfax (11-5) play this spring, you've probably seen senior Taylor Mitchell in the circle. This team is hungry for a title after falling in the championship game in 2019.
Division 4 softball
No. 6 Richford at No. 3 Proctor on Friday, Jun 4 at 4:30.
In-division, Richford (7-4) has done well, falling only to No. 1 Danville and No. 3 Blue Mountain; it will be fun to see how they do in the D4 playoffs.
Take a look at the VPA pairing brackets to find out where and when your Franklin County softball and baseball teams will be playing this week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.