ESSEX — Barrel racing enthusiasts traveled to Essex to the Champlain Valley Expo grounds to watch horses and riders compete in a weekend of races.
The annual event returned with COVID-19 precautions in place, ensuring that spectators and racers could have a safe and entertaining weekend of racing.
Attendees wore masks and followed social distancing protocol, the staff kept the stands sanitized, and riders wore masks when they weren’t on the course.
In the midst of the extra caution, horses and riders took to the course, proving that there was still plenty of fun to be had in the midst of the pandemic.
Paige and Cassidy Superneau raced in the weekend’s events. Paige earned a third-place finish in her final race.
Cassidy Superneau, who’s been winning races regularly this summer, left the ring with plans to fine-tune her skills for the upcoming shows.
“I didn’t have the best weekend, but it just goes to show you that you can never work too hard, and you can always make mistakes and learn from them,” said Cassidy.
“On Friday night, I would have placed second with Hank in the Open, but we hit a barrel.”
Hitting or knocking a barrel disqualifies the run; Cassidy raced the next round with Honor, securing third place in the 2D.
On Saturday, Cassidy placed 5th in the Open 1D and won the Youth division with Hank.
Cassidy and Honor hit barrels in the first race they ran on Saturday.
“In the second race, I would have placed first in the Youth and Open with Hank, but I hit a barrel. I will definitely be working hard to improve for the next show.”
The girls will be racing at the Chaplain Valley Expo on Friday, August 14 for Green Mountain Barrels and Poles in an evening format.
On Saturday, August 15th, the National Barrel Horse Association VT Doubleheader.