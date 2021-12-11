Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Gusts up to 50 mph possible near Lake Champlain. * WHERE...Eastern Essex County in northern New York, parts of northern Vermont, and areas just east of and along the spine of the Green Mountains in Vermont. * WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest gusts will occur this evening into the overnight, then lessen to 25 to 35 mph early Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&