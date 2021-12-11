The Enosburg Hornets girls basketball team earned a 47-15 point win over Hazen Union on Friday evening. Enosburg held a 16-0 lead after the first quarter, and led 28-5 at halftime. Enosburg enjoyed a balanced scoring effort led by Alexis Kittell 11 points, Allison Bowen 8, Emily Adams 7, Abril Ciurana 6, Kayla Gervais 5, Zoe McGee 4, and 2 each for Lily Robtoy, Erica Goodhue and Ryleigh Simmons.
Hornet coach Gary Geddes spoke of the strengths of his Enosburg athletes, “We came out strong in the first quarter; that’s where we got many of our 32 steals. We got to work on some things and everyone got quite a bit of playing time.”
Enosburg is 1-0 on the season will be back in action Tuesday night at Lamoille.
