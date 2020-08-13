Bakersfield CC hosts Remembrance Day for Luc Gates

BAKERSFIELD — On Friday, August 14, the Bakersfield Country Club will host a Remembrance Day for Luc Gates. Friends and family of Luc have filled the course, eager for a good day on the green and an opportunity to remember the young man they loved so dearly.
This year would have been the 25th anniversary of the annual Luc Gates Golf Tournament, but the Luc Gates Foundation opted to postpone the tournament until next August.
“I love having our golf tournament, and we’re so sad we won’t have it. As a board, we felt it had been such a financially tough year for so many with COVID-19,” said Tonia Raftery, a member of the board.
“We didn’t want to ask more of people than they could give. We have had many of the same golfers for 25 years, and they have supported us year after year.”
Raftery knew Luc as a child and spoke warmly of him.
“Luc was so genuine; he loved people and made friends so easily. He was always laughing,” said Raftery.
Luc lost his battle with cancer on April 17, 1996, and his family and friends wasted no time in establishing the annual tournament in his memory.
“Luc was a natural athlete, and he’d try anything. When he passed, my cousins Dana Kittel and Carl Stone, who own the Bakersfield Country Club, asked if they could put a tournament together,” explained Raftery.
“I usually sit back, watch the ‘kids,’ and listen to all the stories told by his friends. They talk about him, the things he did, and the person he was,” said Raftery.
“I can’t help but wonder what Luc would have been like. I know he’d be the life of the party and the biggest kid of them all with all!”
The tournament draws 180 golfers and often 275 people in all. Volunteers cook the food and staff the event, and the proceeds help keep local kids playing and learning.
Scholarships are awarded annually to students in Franklin County high schools; money also goes to the Vermont Cancer Society, and to Camp ta Kum Ta.
On January 23, 2021, Luc’s birthday, the foundation will be hosting a Calcutta to raise money to help continue their work.
“We had so many people who contacted the foundation and still wanted to donate,” said Raftery.
The Luc Gates Foundation will not be receiving funds from the Remembrance Day on Friday, but the outpouring of support from the community has lifted everyone’s spirits.
“We are going to be at the Bakersfield Country Club throughout the day to show our thanks to everyone,” said Raftery.
“It just speaks volumes about the Bakersfield Country Club that they’d put this together for Luc.”
Jason Bapp, an original board member on the Luc Gates Foundation, was a high school friend of Luc’s.
“It’s amazing how many lives Luc touched in his 18 years. The amount of people that show up to the tournament is incredible,” said Bapp.
“Every year, we’ve got a waiting list of people who want to get into the tournament, and I get phone calls in February with people asking for the tournament date.
“I’ve golfed since I was a kid, and there’s not another tournament that I’ve been part of that’s been in existence for 25 years.”
The driving force behind the tournament has always been the depth of the relationships Luc maintained in his life.
“I’d have liked to see where Luc’s life would have taken him. He was one hell of an athlete and a very nice young man. He never met someone he didn’t like.
“I have other things to share, but his mom might not be pleased,” said Bapp, chuckling, “but she wouldn’t be surprised knowing us.”
Landon Bonk and Luc were born in the same hospital room just a few days apart. The two remained friends through school.
Bonk and Gates spent days riding bikes, four-wheelers, snowmobiles, and driving cars. They played sports together in school and golfed in the summer months. Bonk especially remembered a trip to Tennessee that was ‘memorable for the whole family.’
Bonk, now a board member on the Luc Gates Foundation, is a sponsor on a hole-in-one in the tournament through Champlain Chevrolet.
“The best part of the tournament is getting everyone together. It’s amazing to see the people who participate and how much everyone puts into it.
“It’s not very often that many people can keep coming together, and that tells you Luc impacted a lot of people,” said Bonk.
“Luc had this energy in him. Everyone liked him, and he was a very put-together guy. It was natural and nothing he had to work for.”