BURLINGTON/COLCHESTER — The Babe Ruth season wrapped up for Franklin County’s last team standing on Wednesday, August 19th when St. Albans fell 6-2 to Burlington/Colchester in an away game for the Central Pool.
The Vermont Babe Ruth organization opted to host an in-state tournament this summer after COVID-19 cancelled the annual Babe Ruth Regional Tournament.
St. Albans sent two teams and Enosburg/Swanton sent one. St. Albans earned victories in three games before falling to Burlington/Colchester.
Messeger Sports extends a special thanks to Autumn Gratton for supplying the paper with photos of the game. Gratton, a 2019 graduate of BFA St. Albans and a member of the 2019 BFA St. Albans DI State Championship softball team coached for the Vermont Rockets Softball program this summer and attends University of Oregon.