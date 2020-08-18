Babe Ruth holds state tournament

ST. ALBANS — This weekend, U15 Babe Ruth teams from Franklin County took the field for a very special in-state tournament.
Tournament play didn’t seem likely after COVID-19 delayed the Babe Ruth season, but thanks to the national Babe Ruth organization and baseball supporters around the state, it came to pass.
“Two weeks ago, the state Babe Ruth organization proposed holding a state tournament where each program that participated would bring their own team,” said Chris Smith, St. Albans Babe Ruth Coordinator.
In a normal year, teams in districts host tryouts and combine to form one district team for each age group, but this year wasn’t normal.
This year’s tournament combined players ages 13-15 in a pool-play tournament comprised of teams from East, North, Central, and South-West Vermont pools.
This coming weekend, teams remaining after pool-play, will play in a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament, culminating in a state championship game.
Over the weekend, the St. Albans U14 team played three games, ending the season 1-2. Saturday’s win was secured on a walk-off. St. Albans, down by two runs, rallied to score three and earn the victory. They fell to Mount Mansfield on Sunday.
“Dallas Stuart, who coached the U14 team, did a great job. The younger kids had a good season, and it was great for them to get some extra baseball in playoffs,” said Smith.
The St. Albans U15 team went 2-0, defeating Mount Abraham 11-1 and Suburban 18-17.
They played a combined Swanton/Enosburg team on Monday and will play a combined Burlington/Colchester team on Tuesday in Burlington.
Smith thanked the baseball community for making the tournament and the season possible.
“This summer, everyone had to get used to how we had to do things with the COVID precautions we had set in place,” said Smith.
“The kids were so excited to see each other and to play, and we all had to remember to stay six feet apart and not high-five our buddies.”
The national Babe Ruth organization canceled national and regional tournaments but allowed each program to run under specific state guidelines.
“That allowed us to have a season and have Babe Ruth’s backing. They were great in the sense that they recommended the protocols and encouraged programs to follow state-issued regulations.”
Smith recalled the steps the St. Albans Babe Ruth organization took to ensure the season would go forward.
“Once the state granted permission for gatherings, we needed fields and players. Without that, we wouldn’t have a season,” said Smith.
St. Albans Babe Ruth sent out surveys to prospective players and their parents, and over 90 percent of the respondents said ‘yes.’
The fields were, according to Smith, the biggest hurdle.
“I give a huge shout out to the Complex, MVU, and Enosburg for working with us. They allowed us to play,” said Smith.
St. Albans typically plays in a Chittenden County League, but this year the organization decided to play a local schedule that required less travel for parents.
The age range was also different this year; in a regular season, 13-year-old players would have a team of their own, while 14 and 15 year-olds would combine.
“It’s a big jump for a kid who may have been on Little League last year. We divided the teams as equally as we could, and hopefully, that gave us an okay mix,” said Smith.
“Not only are the younger kids playing against better competition, but they also see how the older kids play and gain experience.”
Babe Ruth no longer has a geographic component, and this year, St. Albans was able to draw players from Milton, Gregoria, and Fairfax.
Getting those players, especially the younger ones, on the field was a big deal to Smith.
“You lose kids in the jump from Little League to the big field. No other sport changes like that, and it was really important, from a baseball standpoint to get kids out there,” said Smith.
“It was also important to get that social component into the kid’s day, and that’s why we worked hard to pull it off.”
Smith also thanked the Vermont Lake Monsters and Kyle Bostwick for their support.
“They gave us a really good deal on shirts and hats. That’s not how we typically do it, but it was a cool thing the Lake Monsters were able to do for us,” said Smith.
“This entire season was a concerted effort across the community, and everything I’ve heard about from parents to players was just great.
“Everyone enjoyed the regular season, and now we’ve gotten to play a little more baseball.
“The beauty of sports lies in that they teach kids to go into each day hoping to get ‘three hits’ but recognizing there are some days you go 0-for, and you have to come back and do it again tomorrow. It translates into who we’ll be as people and as members of the community.”