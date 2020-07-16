Babe Ruth and the Vermont Rockets play ball

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Tuesday evening, fields across the county were filled with smiling faces as Babe Ruth baseball and Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Softball players faced off on the diamond.
This summer, six Babe Ruth teams, comprised of athletes ages 13 to 15, will be playing until August 8th.
Enosburg fielded one, Swanton fielded two, and St. Albans fielded three teams. The teams will play an in-county schedule with games played at MVU, Enosburg high school, and Collins Perley.
Games are played on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 pm, and Saturdays at 10 am.
The Vermont Rockets fielded four teams this year, an 18U, 16U, 14U, and 12U. The Rockets, who usually spend most of their season out of state, will be playing the majority of their season in-state.
The Vermont Rockets draw players from throughout northern and central Vermont. Games played in Franklin County will be held at the Franklin Little League field and Georgia Beach.