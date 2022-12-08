ST. ALBANS - BFA-St. Albans’ senior, Ayla Shea, has officially signed her letter of intent to play women's lacrosse with Division 1 University of Vermont. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Shea, her parents, Jean and David, a crowd of friends and teammates, and her Comet lacrosse coach Mary Pipes celebrated the much-anticipated signing.
Shea, the Comets' keeper, has been an integral part of the team's success, including last spring's D1 Vermont State Title win against Burr & Burton Academy.
Q&A with Ayla Shea
What does it mean to you to see the show of support at your signing? I know people support me and appreciate me, but this was a great reminder.
What has the BFA-St. Albans lacrosse coaching staff instilled in you during your high school years? They've given me constant support. There have been times I've doubted myself in games, practices, and in the recruiting process. They always have my back, and this is just a reminder of how good that feels. They've taught me tenacity, especially when we've been down. Last spring we were down five goals in the semifinal game, but I knew we'd win. They remind us to keep pushing, no matter how far behind we are. They also have such positive energy and encourage us to be kind to everyone on the team.
What are you looking forward to about playing for UVM? I'm so glad to be close to home and to know my parents and grandparents can watch the games. One of the UVM coaches, Jessica Drummond, has coached me through youth and club, so I'm really excited to continue working with her.
Any thoughts on the upcoming Comets’ season? I think we'll be a force to reckon with. We definitely lost a few girls from last year, but we'll be keeping at it and working hard. People will have to step up and become those goal scorers, but I think we're in it again.
Who would you like to thank for their support in your athletic career? I want to thank my parents, coach Mary (Pipes), Mr. (Dan) Marlow (BFA-St. Albans Athletic Director), Coach Issac (Ryea), and the entire Comet coaching staff. All my coaches in lacrosse, hockey, and soccer have had a big impact on me. I'd also like to thank my friends. Everyone in my life has helped me in their own way.
Do you have any inspirational words for younger athletes? I started playing lacrosse in the sixth grade, which is pretty late. I want people to know that it's never too late to keep playing at a high level; if you just keep working hard, you'll get where you want to be. You have to stick with it!
Q&A with Comet coach Mary Pipes
What does Ayla's D1 signing mean to the Comet lacrosse program? D1 is the pinnacle of our sport, and it means a lot to our program to see Ayla go on and play at the D1 level. It's an inspiration to our girls; even if we're not living in a "lacrosse state," there's still the potential to make it all the way if they work hard and they're dedicated.
What three pieces of advice would you give Ayla based on your experience as a D1 lax player? Competing at this level, you have to keep a positive attitude; you're going to put a lot of work, so make sure it's what you want to do. It's a huge commitment, and it's all about studying and playing the sport. Finally, establish some great relationships with your teammates; they're a really great support system throughout your life.
What does Ayla bring to your team that you're excited to see her bring to UVM? Ayla has a lot of positive energy, is super supportive and hardworking, and is very good at coordinating on the defensive end. She's not afraid to direct from the cage. I played defense, and I know how important the goalie is. I'm very happy for her, but I will miss her so much when she's gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.