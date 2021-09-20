In July of 2021, Ayla Shea spent five days with other elite lax players, competing at the Under Armour All American Lacrosse Tournament after being selected at the tryouts in Massachusetts.
How did you hear about this opportunity? "I knew if I wanted to play in college, I'd have to put myself out there, so I was looking up information on events I could attend to be seen by colleges. I knew being part of the Under Armour All American Tournament would give me a good sense of where I stood against the competition in New England. I had nothing to lose, so I might as well do it."
Was it a good confidence booster? "Definitely! The goalies who were there were so good, and it was surprising to be put there with them.
What did you take away from the experience? "I learned even more about the value of being a presence on the field--always to be talking, to bring good energy, to congratulate my teammates, and to remain calm and composed. The mental things stood out, too, staying calm after goals go in or if we're losing."
What was it like playing at that level? "There aren't as many whistles; the ball is constantly moving, shots are placed so well and so softly. The defense is amazing, which means the offense has to be better to get through."
How about the games?
There were four teams in my group (Spotlight), and teams were made up from all over the northern and western United States. We won one game and lost three, but it was such a fun experience. It was so cool to see scouts on the sideline."
What are you looking forward to in the 2022 high school season? "I am so excited for the upcoming season, and we're going to go far this year. We have so much potential, and I'm looking forward to that!"
