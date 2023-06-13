Two BFA-St. Albans lacrosse players received All-American recognitions for the 2023 season. Ayla Shea, senior goal tender for the Comets varsity lacrosse team, was named an All-American, and Adi Hughes, a junior attack, was named an Academic All-American.
BFA-St. Albans Comets varsity lacrosse coach Mary Pipes said the recognition was, "Well-deserved for both players."
Pipes provided stats for both players, noting that Shea lost a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pipes expressed certainty that if Shea would have had a fourth season she would have easily reached the 500-save mark.
Shea closed her career at BFA-St. Albans with 85 ground balls, 21 caused turnovers, 456 saves (158 this in 2023), and a save percentage of 60 percent.
Junior attacker Adi Hughes has a three-year goal total of 133 (73 in 2023) 19 assists, 121 ground balls, and 50 caused turnovers.
Both players were also named to First Team All-State for the 2023 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.