Ava Hutchins had her second start of the season and threw five shutout innings giving up three singles, no walks and striking out eight batters in the BFA-St. Albans Comets 20-0 win over the Champlain Valley Redhawks on Monday, May 15.
Freshman Megan Gonyeau, who was recently brought up to the varsity team, pitched the sixth inning and struck out the side. Ruby Dasaro was out ill and Abby Gardner got her first start of the season at second base and handled her three chances flawlessly. To round up the defense side of the day, Amelia Weber made two outstanding running catches in right field.
Offensively the Comets came out very slowly, a little tired from their busy weekend with a game and their prom.
The Comets scored one run in the first and then were held scoreless in the second and third. The Comets gave themselves a little breathing room with two in the fourth; in the fifth Cora Thomas hit a two-run homer to build the lead to 5-0 through five innings. Then, in the sixth inning, the Comets put the game away with a 15 run inning.
Offensive stars of the day: Cora Thomas 3 for 4 with two doubles, a homerun, two walks, and 4 RBI, and Makenna Hughes was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
(0) comments
