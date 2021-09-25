The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls soccer team traveled to Danville on Friday, Sept. 24, earning a 4-0.
MVU coach Roy Adams was pleased with the strong Thunderbird performance.
"We controlled possession for most of the game, and we played really well tonight," said Adams. "Everyone did there job."
MVU goals: Ava Hubbard 3 and Destinee Pigeon 1
Danville’s keeper Colleen Flynn had 24 saves. MVU keeper Madison Aiken had 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.