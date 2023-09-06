On a hot and humid Tuesday afternoon on Sept. 5, the BFA-Fairfax Bullets varsity girls’ soccer team took on the Danville Bears and held a 2-0 lead at the half as play was suspended for player safety due to the heat index.
Both Bullets goals were scored by Ava Ardovino; Marianna Merritt was credited with an assist on the second goal by Ardovino. Keeper Mikayla Tobey registered a save in the game which will be resumed at a date to be determined.
Ardovino opened the scoring in just the eighth minute driving home a penalty kick awarded for a Danville handball in the box.
Just five minutes later Ardovino racked up another tally on a beautiful cross by Merritt who had made her way up the outside of the field. The ball easily made its way past Danville keeper Leah Klavk (three saves).
The Bullets had several other close scoring chances including a shot off the left post, multiple shots just over the crossbar, and a point blank shot stopped by Klavk who then caught her own deflection just before it had a chance to cross the goal line.
BFA-Fairfax was leading the contest in shots at the time of stoppage with a massive 15-1 advantage and maintained possession for much of the half.
Bullets head coach Bill Ormerod was happy with the effort his team put together, especially considering the hot conditions.
"I'd have to say I was very pleased with our conditioning,” said Ormerod. “We rotated our subs as frequently as needed and everybody saw quite a few minutes out there in the first half."
Speaking to the large advantage in possession Ormerod said, "You can never have too much of it, and I was very happy with how we moved the ball between the lines and around the field." Looking to the upcoming matches in the season he spoke about some of the close attempts that didn’t make their way to the back of the net.
"Definitely finishing is something that we have opportunities to work on as the
season moves on,” said Ormerod. “I look forward to seeing how it improves over the next few games. That, along with communication and possession, will help to dictate the pace of play."
Ardovino started the season on a strong note with the two-goal effort and spoke about how the team coped with the heat.
"It was hot! We just subbed a bunch of players and took it slower, passed the ball a lot so we didn't make so many runs and slowed the game down a little bit."
On her second goal Ardovino said, "Marianna was running down the side; I saw she was going to cross it, so I was there and kind of knew I was going to be able to beat my defender and ended up gettting it to go in."
The Bullets are slated to host the Lamoille Lancers (2-0) in their next game on Friday, Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m.
