RANDOLPH, VT — The struggles facing the Vermont State College System have made headlines this spring as talk of campus closures resounded through the state.
Bob Dunkle, coach of the Vermont Technical College Cross Country and Track teams, hopes all the options will be explored before drastic measures are taken.
For Dunkle, the opportunities afforded to small college athletes are often overlooked, but they can have a tremendous impact on students’ lives.
“There’s a big difference between an NCAA, DI school and an instate, DIII school, and that difference is huge for athletes,” said Dunkle.
NVU Johnson, NVU Lyndon, and Castleton University all compete at the NCAA, DIII level.
VTC’s United States College Athletic Association affiliation provides athletes with even more opportunities to compete at a high level.
“In the NCAA, all athletes in cross country or track need to qualify to go to the conference finals, regionals, and nationals,” said Dunkle.
“In the USCAA, coaches choose who goes to nationals in track and or cross country.”
Dunkle, who values his athletes as competitors and as people, looks to provide them with outstanding opportunities.
“My criteria is based on participation, work effort, and grades as opposed to performance alone.
“That this means Franklin County athletes like Emma Sanders and Angela Lazzaro were able to go to the conference championship and finish second as a team. They also traveled to nationals and helped the team finish 5th.
“My top female runner, who ran a 21 minute 5k, finished well enough to make All American,” explained Dunkle.
Coaches within the VSC system don’t get paid to win championships, Dunkle explained, which provides them with the perfect platform to work with all their athletes.
“I can spend as much time training a slow runner as I do a fast runner, and my time is as well spent with each runner; it builds their sense of worth and importance.
“Nick Martiros from Rutland is an excellent example. He came to VTC with Aspergers. His family wasn’t sure he’d last a year. I chose him as my team captain; he was incredibly awesome.
“I received a letter from his family telling me that cross country made it possible for him to fit in and finish his education, and we are still good friends.”
According to Dunkle, college athletics shouldn’t be reserved for ‘eilite’ athletes.
“Many people think of NCAA sports as the stepping stone to post-collegiate stardom or the Olympics, but I disagree,” said Dunkle.
“Many athletes try hard to get into a D1 school and fail to qualify to compete, which ends their dreams to compete post-college. While the competition is certainly tougher at the D1 level, it does not necessarily dictate post-college activity.
“There was a runner from Oxbow who I tried to recruit. She attended UMass Lowell last fall, and ran a 5K in 18:12.
“She was faster than both my top runners, but she placed 25th in her conference, and her season was over.
“My top woman ran around 20 minutes by the end of the season. She won her conference meet and placed 11th at Nationals earning an All American as a freshman.
“If she continues running, she will likely be the top, all-time runner for VTC. The challenge of running nationally has given her tremendous confidence as a person.”
Hillary Linehan, athletic director at VTC, noted the advantages for athletes who attend an in-state school.
“There are tangible benefits to a small college. Recruited athletes are usually paying for room and board, so the cost of instate schools makes this more doable.
“In-state, DIII schools serve a more regional area and can provide great opportunities for in-state kids. There’s room for walk-ons, and that’s a big benefit for Vermont kids.
“Our teams are very good and very competitive, and our athletic programs provide diversity by bringing student-athletes of different backgrounds to the school because of recruiting.”
Some out-of-state students who attend VTC get much more from the experience than games and practices.
“Sometimes people need a push to make a change and get out of a bad situation; a small Vermont school can offer that, and the athletic component gives those students a support network to help them as they make those changes.”
The value of college athletics, according to Linehan, extends long past the athlete’s playing years.
“Athletics help make people good future employees. Athletes have to be organized and learn to manage their time.
“The relationships athletes build can be super tight, and many athletes get extra training in harassment and inclusion because of NCAA regulations.
“Athletics teach many student-athletes to be leaders. On every team, and in every season, there’s an opportunity to grow as a leader.
“Small colleges focus on developing the student as a person! That’s the NCAA mission at the DIII level--to develop students into good citizens and people. It’s not just about winning; at our level, coaches don’t see their players as just another number.”