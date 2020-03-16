ESSEX — Each year, the best high school seniors in Division I and II are nominated by their coaches to be eligible for the All-Star Classic.
After the nominations are in, a coaches meeting is held and from the nominations, two teams are selected, two for men and two for women.
The two teams are always called the Harris and the Austin teams, named after the founders of the Rotary.
Players meet a week before the games to get team pictures taken, practice, and get Jerseys.
On game day, Rotarians run the games and the concession stand and sell shirts and to raise money for charities.
In high school hockey, it is an honor to be chosen for the Rotary game. It is the final high school game players will participate in, and it’s a day of emotion and celebration for parents and players.
Essex Rotary uses all proceeds from the game for many service projects, including scholarships for area students, food shelves, helping hand to people in the community, the Rotary Foundation, and a variety of local, national and international assistance projects.
Sadly, this year’s game has been cancelled in the midst of the Covid-19 restrictions.
Girls Rotary Team: BFA St. Albans Selections
Offense:
Harris Team
Carolyn Perry
Meghan Connor
Grace Adamczak
Hailey Savage
Defense:
Chloe Rouleau
Abbie Casey
Goalie:
Madeleine Hungerford
Coaches:
Jeff Rouleau
Boys Rotary Team Selections
Austin Team
Offense:
Parker Gratton — BFA St. Albans
Derek Nadeau — BFA St. Albans
Caden Hart — BFA St. Albans
Defense:
Dominic Liscinsky — BFA St. Albans
Goalies:
Dan Ellis — BFA St. Albans
Harris Team
Offense:
Nick DeSouza — Milton
Owen Perry — Milton
Defense:
Kyle Gilbert — MVU
Goalies:
Jackson Eleher — Milton