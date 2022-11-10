BFA-St. Albans senior Laren-Kate Garceau and junior Ruby Dasaro led the girls' team at the 2022 Meet of Champions on Nov. 5.
Dasaro placed15th overall in 21:12, making her the fourth fastest junior girl in Vermont, only three seconds behind third and 12 out of second. Garceau finished 25th overall in 22:03, making her the sixth-fastest senior girl in Vermont.
Q&A with Lauren-Kate Garceau
What will you remember most about running for BFA-St. Albans? I'll remember the memories I made with my teammates and the fun moments before practice. Also, I will remember our meets out of state, in Manchester, NH, and Saratoga, NY, especially my freshman year when we went to the Manchester Mall and Saratoga when we walked around the town.
What stands out about the Meet of Champions? The Meet of Champions is a great opportunity to race beyond States. I'm very grateful to have been able to run my last race at our home course, Hard’ack, with all of the state's top runners. I remember running at Hard’ack when I was in second grade and being nervous; now, I’m in my senior year. I can’t believe how fast it’s gone by. I’m so grateful for how much support I’ve had from my teammates, coaches, friends, community, and family.
Q&A with Ruby Dasaro
What stands out to you about the Meet of Champions? I was actually more nervous at the start of the Meet of Champions than at Thetford for States. It was beyond windy at the Meet, and I could see everyone was nervous. Lauren Kate and I wanted to stay together and work together to finish. When we started everyone went out so fast, but soon enough it started to space out and I kept with Lauren-Kate. After the finish everyone was so excited but tired, and when we were receiving our medals the team would cheer so loud for whoever’s name got called.
How have your coaches helped you elevate your running this season? Throughout the season Mash has created the hardest workouts. During every workout he would give each runner their time, and I would try and go faster than the given time to push myself. Even though practices were hard, it was so much fun. Talking to Coach Conrad always made my day, and playing Frisbee with Mash, Will, Porter, and Mr. Hurteau was so much fun. I’d also like to credit my running improvements to my P.E. teacher Shawn Lefebvre (Carney). For weeks I’ve been working out with Carney before school, and in the past few races, I’ve noticed how much stronger I am when I run. Mash helped me become faster, and Carney helped me become stronger.
BFA-St. Albans cross country Coach Mike Mashtare: Lauren Kate is a workhorse; her work ethic and love of running have made her a consistent performer the team can depend on for solid results every race. She's established herself as one of the best to have ever put on the BFA race singlet. She's going to have a successful college career as she takes her talent somewhere next fall.
Ruby is a gifted and talented athlete. Her smile during workouts and races shows just how much she loves to compete. Her confidence in the last two races this season has made her one of the top up-and-coming runners for next year, and her mental toughness will take her far.
Fairfield has become a pipeline of cross country talent for BFA, and Lauren-Kate and Ruby have added their names to this talented group of runners.
