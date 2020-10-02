ENOSBURG - Ethan Jackson and Silas Kane share the net for the Enosburg Hornets, a job they both enjoy more because they tackle it together.
“Last season, Ethan was our varsity keeper, and Silas played most of the minutes for the JV team,” said Enosburg boys’ varsity soccer coach Randy Swainbank.
“This year, they’ve both improved tremendously, and their work ethic in practice is very high. My goalkeeper coach Rich Ross has done a great job with them, and I can’t wait to see them both perform in games.”
Jackson, a junior, wasn’t sure his team would have a season due to COVID precautions.
“Just being out there and playing is what we want to do! We want to go out and have fun and make it work,” said Jackson.
Jackson and Kane share the goal; they also share what they’re learning.
“We’re working with the JV goalies; we get to teach them what we know,” said Jackson.
Jackson knows, firsthand, the value of learning from older players.
“My first year in goal, I shared with Evan Cota, and watching him play was so much fun. He was a great goalie and a really good guy!
“He helped me over that high school curve. It was a really good exprience working with him.”
Jackson also enjoys working with Ross.
“Rich played goal at BFA. He’s a really great guy and makes sure we work harder than we did the day before,” said Jackson.
“He gets the role and the pressure that comes with that role. It’s a leadership role; you can see the whole field--you’re the general leading the team into battle.”
When asked what he enjoys about the position, Jackson gave a thoughtful answer.
“I’m not the largest or fastest kid on the field, but I’m pretty agile. I get to fly through the air and deflect balls,” said Jackson.
“That’s my favorite part of the game; I love to take shots in practice. It’s a thrill!”
Jackson recalled his first varsity game--a playoff game.
“We were looking at a loss that day against a big, physical team,” said Jackson.
“Evan got hurt, so they pulled him. I was unprepared to go in, but it was my time.
“They scored on me in the first five minutes, but it wasn’t a bad experience. I’d never played in a varsity game, so I had no understanding about that need to catch up and work harder.
“I’ve been working ever since to get better! It was a wake-up call.”
Jackson spoke highly of his goal-mate and his goalie coach.
“Silas is going to be really good his senior year.
Silas, Rich, and I are the Three Musketeers,” said Jackson.
“Rich is the glue that keeps us all together. It’s been a really good experience practicing with him and being coached by him.”
Silas Kane, a sophomore, played a little varsity last year and is a lover of the game.
“I’ve gotten a lot of support from the team, and Rich and Ethan have helped me improve,” said Kane.
“Ethan has a great dedication to the sport. He’s the first to do stuff, and he’s always the first to pat you on the back when you do well.
“Rich’s knowledge has helped me with my game, and Randy is pretty steady. He’s been coaching for 27 years, so he knows what he’s doing.”
Kane also thanked his parents, Aaron and Morgan, for their support and for getting him to practice.
Ross, a 1992 BFA St. Albans graduate, began playing soccer in the eighth grade.
“I showed up as a freshman and saw the kids doing all these skill related things that I couldn’t do,” said Ross.
Dan Marlow, who was coaching the team at the time, asked who played goal.
“I put my hand up. I had to work, but I took to it. With Dan’s help, I had a pretty good high school career.”
Ross loved the game and even participated in the Olympic Development program, playing for the Vermont team in his junior and senior years.
“I credit my success to the amount of time Dan Marlow put into me,” said Ross.
Ross has coached at various levels, and regardless of the age group, he always goes back to the principals he learned from Marlow.
“I look at Dan as a great influence on what I do.”
Ross joined the Enosburg coaching staff in the 2019 season.
“It makes it easy when you have young men like Ethan and Silas who show up ready to work and eager to learn,” said Ross.
“They care about the team, about Enosburg, and about what it means to wear the jersey.”
Physical ability is one of competition, but Ross noted that understanding the mental game is equally valuable.
“Ethan and Silas’ ability to recover mentally is phenomenal. They’re going through this together, and they’re better for having each other,” said Ross.
“As a goalie, you’re getting beat up in practice, even more than in a game, and it’s great to have a partner; you have a release valve and someone who can pick up the mantle.”
Jackson echoed Ross’s words, displaying the character Ross enjoys so much in his goalies.
“You have to trust someone to have your back and be there for you,” said Jackson.
“We don’t have a big team, but we’re talented. If we work together and trust each other, we will be good.”