SWANTON — Emily Graham and Alexandra Brouillette have been competing on the fields of Franklin County since elementary school.
The girls were opponents until Little League All-Stars brought them together. When they both arrived at MVU, they shared teams once again.
Graham is a four-year starter on the varsity soccer team and a regular contributor on the field.
“Emily plays defense and midfield; she has played many deferent positions, and she starts at midfield and is my go-to for defense,” said MVU coach Roy Adams.
“She has stepped up her game this year, and she will be greatly missed next season.”
Alexandra Brouillette, a junior, has led the T-birds’ offense this fall, scoring seven goals in the short season.
“Alex always seems to find the net. She’s a very key player for us,” said Adams.
Brouillette thanked her teammates for their contributions on the field.
“My teammates provide me with a lot of opportunities to score. They are really good at getting the ball, crossing it, and getting it up the field,” said Brouillette.
“We work as a team, and it’s a team effort. We like to get everyone involved in the game; we are very positive as a team, and we keep improving.”
Brouillette enjoys working with her soccer coaches Roy Adams and Jen Gagne.
“The coaches push us to be better; they know the kind of team we can be,” said Brouillette.
“They help us realize that we are a good team and we can compete at any level.”
Brouillette recalled a game that stood out to her from last year’s winning season.
“I’ll always remember the game in Stratton, where we were the lower seed competing against a much higher seed,” said Brouillette.
“We were a well-rounded team, and we fought really hard. We went into double overtime and won. We never gave up!”
Brouillette and Graham have been with MVU during seasons of success and struggle.
“My freshman year, we weren’t as successful, but last year we started to win games, and it felt great. To win a playoff game felt really good!”
Athletes take many things away from their years on the field; Brouillette shared some of her most notable takeaways.
“Sports have taught me to push myself, to work hard, and to be a better person. You also learn to work with people that you might not have known well.”
Brouillette thanked her family for their support.
“My whole family has inspired me to work hard and be the best I can be!”
Emily Graham has played midfield since middle school. In the last few years, she’s also spent time on defense.
“The first time I played defense in a game, we were playing BFA, and a defender got hurt. I got thrown in there, and it was a big learning curve,” said Graham.
“I enjoy my teammates, and it’s fun to play with our defenders; they’re always very positive.”
This fall, Graham watched her teammate Madison Guyette play a crucial role in MVU’s game against Enosburg.
“Maddie Guyette had an amazing save. That was a big moment for me to see how valuable that defense is,” said Graham.
Graham began playing soccer in elementary school with Swanton Recreation, and she continues to enjoy the sport in high school.
“I love the team effort we have to put in. It’s not something an individual can do; it takes more than one person to succeed,” said Graham.
“We’ve had a big improvement in passing and in our team atmosphere. It’s been a really good experience to see the team grow in ability and in confidence.”
Graham is grateful to those who’ve inspired and supported her through her athletic career.
“Coach Roy has coached me in basketball and in soccer, and he’s been a big influence on my soccer career,” said Graham.
“He’s been a big part of my improvement through the years.
“My family, especially Richard (Walker), was a big inspiration to me with his high school sports,” said Graham.
“Having Matt, Patti Jo, and Patrick there cheering me on and being involved with what I do means so much to me.”
Graham had words of encouragement for athletes, words she’s learned to live by through the trials and successes of MVU soccer.
“If you’re going through a rough patch, something good can come out of it. We learned not to give up just because it’s not going the right way.”
