RICHFORD — Xavier Wood, like all Franklin County athletes, has had a lot to adjust to this year. He’s in his third Covid sports season, he missed his entire 2019 baseball season, and he’s started a new job and learned to attend school remotely.
A junior at Richford Junior-Senior High School, Wood also had to adjust to another change: due to low numbers, the school could only field a JV baseball team this spring.
Baseball is Wood’s favorite sport, and according to his mother Amy, he’s taken this next change in stride, too, opting to enjoy a season with his younger brother Aiden on the JV team.
It doesn’t take long to see why Wood’s been able to go with the flow as he has. His cheerful attitude, ready smile, and evident care for others have certainly helped him weather the storms.
What do you enjoy about baseball? “I love baseball; it’s my favorite sport to play. My dad was always a baseball kind of person and has been affiliated with coaching.”
What position do you play? “I play anywhere the team needs me.”
Wood began working at Our Lady of the Meadows this fall as an activity aid.
What is your position at Our Lady of the Meadows? “I do activities with the residents and help them with things they need. I enjoy being a support to them. With Covid, they haven’t been able to have their families with them, and I’m kind of a link for them; I take that to heart.”
Do the residents talk to you about your sports and activities? “The residents always love to hear about what I do, and they always have questions.”
How have you balanced your sports, your work, and your schoolwork? “It was a struggle at first, but I’ve figured it out pretty easily now. The remote learning has allowed me some leeway to set my schedule for work and sports.”
What do you want to do when you graduate? “I would like to go into nursing. I haven’t chosen a school, but I really like healthcare, and I’ve always wanted to be a nurse.”
Around the time he began working at Our Lady of the Meadows, Wood began his soccer season; it was the first Covid sports season he played.
What was it like to get back on the field with a team this last fall? “There was a lot of uncertainty about everything! We didn’t know at first if we’d have games or just practices. The season started late, but the team was excited to play, and we had a great group of kids. We were so happy when we found out we would have games.”
What was it like playing basketball during the pandemic? “We started practicing without even being able to touch a basketball. We weren’t sure if we’d have games, but we ended up getting ten games scheduled, which was pretty good.”
What will you remember about the season? “The adversity. All my teammates stuck through the whole season and stayed positive going through Covid. We were always encouraging each other and pushing each other.”
Your team was very young; what was it like working with a young group? “It was really different at the beginning of the season, but they were really good players. We were excited to have them on the team.”
This is your second year with the coaching staff of Cayden Theberge, Nick Mumley, and Nick Cutting: “I love our coaches. They know what they’re doing. Cayden is really funny, and they are all really positive.”
Wood’s thank-yous: “I’d have to thank all my friends and my parents Amy and Jared Wood. I’d also like to thank all my coaches--Cayden, Nick, Nick, Eric Bruch, and my baseball coaches. They’ve all had a positive impact on me.”
