RICHFORD — Jacob Clawson is a two-sport varsity athlete at Richford Junior-Senior High School. Clawson, a junior, is a two-year captain for the Falcons’ varsity boys’ basketball team and a dirt bike racer.
I’ve enjoyed watching Clawson on the court; he’s one of those players who’s always giving max effort, and he plays with a ton of heart.
The Falcons have a young team this year, making Clawson’s role as a captain even more critical.
“I know I have to set a good example; it makes me feel good to know someone’s looking up to me.”
What will you remember about this season? “We’ve been working on a lot of building blocks this year--getting things together and learning peoples’ abilities.”
The Falcons graduated a strong senior class in 2020. ”I learned from them about coaching the younger kids. They knew I’d have to lead, and they coached me through that.”
Looking back: “My freshman year, we were winning at halftime in a playoff game against a team that was a higher seed. That really stood out.”
Clawson played with his brother James at RJSHS: “I tried hard to make varsity so I could play with him. We got to play together for one year, and he pushed me really hard. He still does.”
Clawson plays soccer and basketball for the Falcons; in the summer, he races a Yamaha dirt bike in the 250 Class.
“I race in Derby, and I try to get to New Hampshire and Massachusetts.”
What does race day look like? “I wake up early, travel to the track, register, set up, pracitce, and compete in the main race. The main race is usually six laps and lasts about seven minutes.”
What’s harder, landing or jumping? “It all depends on what jump you’re hitting. If you case a jump (come up short) or go too far, you can crash or land too hard.”
How does your participation in these sports benefit your overall performance? “Racing has taught me to try hard and never give up. The running in high school sports builds my endurance which you need for racing.”
Do you have a moment that stands out in your racing career? “One time, my family came to watch me race, and I took first place in one of my motos. They were really excited for me, and that made me proud.”
Words of wisdom for younger athletes: “Try your best, push yourself every day to get better, and show others that you want to be there and you want to learn and compete at that level.”
Clawson thanked his brother James for his inspiration: “I’m thankful for James because of how he always pushes me.”
