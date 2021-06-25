Franklin County Post 01 swept Essex Post 91 last weekend, and pitcher/catcher duo Christian Vallee and CJ McAllister worked together for the win in game 2. Coach Josh Laroche recognized the players for their commitment to the team's success in two tight games.
"These guys both have the leadership skills and talent necessary to lead the team. They're both fantastic to have around. They're baseball guys; they love the sport, and those are the people you want to surround yourself with."
Laroche on CJ McAllister: "CJ’s a competitor and the guy you want behind the dish. He's a game-changer. He knows how to work with the pitchers individually to get the best out of every pitch. He's a great middle-of-the-order guy; he doesn't strike out. He really studies the game; he's always trying to learn and get better, and that makes the guys around him better. He's a great teammate."
Laroche on Christian Vallee: "He's one of the most competitive guys on the field. He wants to win and do well, and he wants the guys around him to do well. As the shortstop, he's the captain of the infield; being a leader comes naturally to him, so that's a great spot for him.
"He's swinging the bat with a lot more authority this year. Even though he missed his junior year of baseball, it's obvious that he's put a lot of work in. He's going to be one of our better hitters this year.
Christian Vallee
Did you enjoy getting another win against Essex last weekend? "It's always big to get a win, especially against Essex."
What are your top three favorite aspects of the summer season? My top three favorite aspects of summer baseball are the friendships with my teammates, learning new arts of the game, and getting better."
CJ McAllister
How has college changed the way you see the game? “The biggest thing is that you’re always thinking about every play. It makes you play faster because you are always thinking. You have to do that in college, because everyone is big fast.”
What are you enjoying about Legion? “I saw the group of kids I’d be playing with, and knowing we didn't have our senior year together, I knew I wanted to play the season with those guys. Legion's almost like Little League All-Stars where you combine with all these other guys from other schools. Actually getting to represent Franklin County was really cool; Getting to wear that FC across is sweet.”
