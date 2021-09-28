Enosburg's Noah Swainbank is playing his senior soccer season with the Castleton University Spartans. After a shortened 2020 season, the full season with the team is a gift in itself.
What has it been like getting back to a regular season? "Soccer-wise, everything is normal; travel is the same, our team is vaccinated, and we're back to regular practices. I'm working on getting my body used to it; there's a lot of wear and tear in a full season."
Has anything stood out to you about the game that you may not have appreciated before? "I appreciate the game more as an outlet than I did before. We can just go and play our games, and we don't have to wonder every time if we're going to get to play."
Do you feel you've taken more of a leadership role as an upperclassman and a captain? "I'm trying to help the young guys during this season and also help them prepare for the future. For a lot of them, this is the first time they've played at the college level. It takes time to adjust to college athletics, and I'm trying to help them get there as quickly as possible."
What will you remember about college soccer? "The first game of this season against Sage, we won the game, and I scored the game-winner; that will stand out. My freshman year, when we beat undefeated Keene State College will also stick with me."
Are you interested in coaching after college? "I'd like to coach the Enosburg varsity boys soccer team with my dad (Randy); I'd like to give back to the program that got me where I am."
What is one of the most significant differences you can see between coaching and playing? "If you want to take on coaching, your mindset has to change from working on yourself to teaching others."
What have you learned from your coaches? "My dad prepared me to get to where I am today, and my college coach (John) O'Connor has bettered me as a player, a man, and an adult. I owe him a great deal for developing me as a leader and understanding me as a person."
Looking back at your high school soccer career, what do you appreciate? "Playing with your best friends that you've grown up with is one thing you can never replicate. Of course, you make close friendships with your college teammates, but it's different from the people you grew up with.”
Have you enjoyed your parents' support? "My parents travel all over New England to watch me kick a ball, and that's kind of crazy, but it's the best."
Swainbank has had a ball at his feet for as long as he can remember. "I find myself after every game counting down the games. It's a countdown, and it's getting closer to being over," said Swainbank. "It's kind of scary."
