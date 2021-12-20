ST. ALBANS/NORTHFIELD - Running back Nate Parady (Bellows Free Academy St. Albans class of 2018) was known in high school for his toughness and speed on the field. It wasn't unusual to see Parady dragging several defenders as he plowed his way toward the end zone.
"My BFA St. Albans coaches taught me to run hard and not give up on plays. You don't go down on your first hits," said Parady.
"BFA taught me how to run the ball effectively; my senior year, Kris Sabourin taught me to run north/ south. I was able to run the ball in college, so they were doing something right."
While fans watched Parady lead the BFA Bobwhites' running game, he was powering through injuries, and he summed up his football career with one word: hamstrings.
Parady missed time during his freshman, junior, and senior years with pulled hamstrings; his senior year, he pulled both hamstrings and played on them in the playoffs.
In the opening game of his senior year against Champlain Valley Union, he scored four touchdowns and tallied 170 yards rushing on a pulled hamstring.
In 2018, Parady attended Anna Maria College, intending to begin his collegiate football career; he tore his hip that year and transferred to Norwich. After an uneventful first year with the Cadets, he pulled a hamstring and battled with knee injuries.
In the 2021 season, Parady played in 10 games with the Norwich Cadets and ended the season with 121 yards rushing, two touchdowns, and 442 total yards.
Parady especially enjoys games with neighboring Castleton University. This season, the Cadets earned the 28-12 win, and Parady caught up with former teammate Tucker Gaudette (BFA St. Albans Class of 2018).
"You want the guys you played with in high school to do well, but you want to win," said Parady. "I'll work out with Tucker in the summer, but during the season, I want to win."
The transition to college football can be a shock; Parady came in ready to work. "My dad brought me to the gym when I was younger, and I clicked with Jerry Shepherd. He got me lifting weights. I figured there was no one better than him; he worked with Jackie Brown and trained Ollie Dunlop in his garage gym back in the day,” said Parady.
“I had the benefit of really liking to work out in high school, so I came in strong my freshmen year. There were a lot of guys who were faster, and you find out quickly that holes open and close faster in college. We run no-huddle at Norwich, so you go hard, and there's no rest or a break."
Parady took up powerlifting during COVID, and he's had success in state meets. Currently, he's broken the Vermont records in the 220 class for the squat, bench, and deadlift (USPA) in the drug-tested meets. On February 12, 2022, he's hoping to break the national record for juniors in the 220 class: 639. He's hit 680 while training.
He spoke of the differences between the two sports, "With powerlifting, you're your own creator and destroyer, and your decisions impact you only. Football is a team sport, and your decision affects the team."
Injuries have played a significant role in Parady's athletic career, and he spoke of the mindset required to persevere through adversity.
"You know your guys are still working, and you have to support them; you have a role, and you have to work through that in the circumstances," said Parady. "There's always something worse that can happen, and that brings me perspective."
Lessons learned through sports left a lasting impact on Parady. "Winning is a top priority on the field and in life; in sports, you also learn about winning at things that aren't material. You want to be the best at what you're doing--your job or being a parent or a spouse," said Parady. "And you learn how to work with people and communicate effectively under pressure."
