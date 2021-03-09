SWANTON — MVU senior, Lora Fresn, has been an assistant captain on the MVU girls’ varsity team since her junior year, and she’s also started her own business.
What do you love about hockey? “I love getting to meet new people, and there’s always something more to learn and to get better at.”
What’s your favorite high school hockey memory? “Going to the Gut and winning the championship in 2019. It was our coach Wynn Paradee’s last season, and we all worked together that season. Our team was really close that year.”
What will you remember most about this year? “I’ll remember helping the newer girls get their first goals and points.”
Lora’s Creations got started in October of 2020. “I bought a cricket machine that cuts vinyl and paper. I didn’t plan to sell anything, but I started making welcome signs and key chains. I also bought a heat press and started making masks.”
Fresn has completed some big orders for Lost Nation Gun Shop, and she’s currently working on an order for the Johnson State College softball team. She creates decals, masks, and wooden signs.
“I’d like to thank my family for their help; when I make something, I always ask my mom if it looks good before I post it on Facebook, and my dad and my brother help me cut the wood I buy for signs.”
Lora is attending CCV for early college online this year. “It’s been nice to do my classes online and get my work done at my own pace. It’s given me more time to work with my business.”
Goals for the future: “I hope to attend VTC for radiology. It’s something I’ve been interested in for a long time. I got a hairline fracture in my lower back (in a sports injury) my freshman year, and I had a lot of x-rays!”
