ST. ALBANS/COLCHESTER - BFA-St. Albans grad (Class of 2022) Matt Merrill traded his green and gold for St. Mike's deep purple this fall. The three-sport, high school varsity athlete is now part of the Purple Knights men's soccer team, and he's loving the experience.
Q&A with Matt Merrill
What brought you to St. Mike's? It was nice to stay local and play under someone like coach Wade Jean who has a lot on his resume and is such a great coach. Getting this opportunity opened my eyes to what I could do as an athlete and person. St. Mike's is like BFA: everyone is so welcoming, and my team is awesome. We have 13 freshmen, and Coach Jean is building for the future. Connecting with the freshman and building relationships and team chemistry has been awesome.
What do you enjoy about working with your St. Mike's coaches? My coaches give good criticism on where we can improve team-wise and individually.
What three things have impacted your game since you arrived at St. Mike's? My teammates push me to work harder every day, and my coaches give great critiques on improving as a player. We all have the same goal as freshmen: we want to be better and improve this year and in the future.
What has stood out to you about college games? The ball movement and pace are a lot faster. My favorite part of the experience has been playing with people with the same goals; everyone wants to compete and comes to practice prepared. It's been awesome meeting new people and making new memories.
What are you looking forward to in your four years of college athletics? I'm looking forward to meeting new people and building friendships. I want to help with Hope Happens Here, a club focusing on mental health awareness. We did a lot of fundraisers with that club at BFA, and I'd like to give back to that at St. Mike's. Regarding soccer, I'd like to impact the team, make new friends and become a key player, and hopefully win an NE10 championship.
What did you bring with you from your high school athletic experience? I loved high school, and I had the time of my life. I loved having Coach (Toby) Ducolon and Dan Marlow as mentors. They helped me be a better person and athlete. Mr. Marlow set the standard about being the best person you can be on and off the field. Coach Ducolon had words like 'composure' and 'recovery' on the locker room walls, reminding me to stay composed and be who I am on and off the field. People like coach (Bill) O'Neil and coach (Ben) Roberts were also great. Coach O'Neill called to see how I was going the other day. He's so genuine, and his resume speaks for himself. It's so good having people who will look out for you like.
Which of your high school games stand out? My sophomore year, beating Rice in the semis in hockey--the student section was going crazy! Going back to back and beating Stowe sophomore year was incredible. The year we thought we beat Champlain Valley Union in the D1 hockey semis and thought we'd won the championship (due to COVID). We went on and beat Essex in the championship, which was awesome. Beating Essex is always awesome. In soccer, we played St. Johnsbury and beat them 1-0. Aaron Browning gave me a corner kick in that game, and I tapped it in for a goal. Beating a D1 top dog was awesome, especially with our group of guys.
Wise words for others: Never give up on your dreams! Stay motivated, and practice as hard as you would play in a game. Nothing in life will come easy, and being able to make friends and create connections will better you as a person. People may doubt you, but take that as motivation. It will help you become better in whatever sport you're doing.
Thank yous: Coach Luke Laroche, Coach Ashton, and Mike Menard greatly impacted me and gave me feedback that helped me grow as a player. All my friends: Sean Beauregard, Michel Telfer, Connor Leach, and Colin Audy--they made me better. Competing and growing up with Liam Wood and Aaron Browning--they're friends for life. My gym teacher Mrs. (Shawn) Lefebvre had a major impact on me. And my parents, Kelly and Todd, are why I am the person I am today!
