Jarrett Sweet is running with the Purple Knights at Saint Michael's College to prepare for his first collegiate Nordic season. He ran his first collegiate race, an 8K, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Q&A with Jarrett Sweet
How was your first collegiate race? "I got dead last, but I'm still proud of my results and time. My goal was to finish the race, and I did that. It was the first 8K I'd ever run, and I was able to cross the finish line with my tank empty and exhausted--just how I wanted to finish the race."
What will you remember about the race? "The weather was beautiful that day with, and the racecourse was perfect. One section was so muddy you had to get knee-deep in the mud and power through.
"Our team spirit was extremely high, and team members were scattered throughout the course cheering everyone on, which was amazing to see. Overall it was a great first race experience."
How did things go at the race at Middlebury College? "I was able to meet my goals again: pacing better and pushing myself even harder at the end of the race; it resulted in a PR today by one minute and 30 seconds. I am extremely excited about my race attitude, and the results are a bonus of the day. The majority of the men’s team also PR'd today with Saint Michael’s men's team taking second overall in the team standings."
How about the team atmosphere at St. Mike's? "The team is so welcoming. This year the team is coed and coached by the same coach. So, it's my first year, but it's everyone's first year with the new team dynamic."
What have you enjoyed about college training? "We get a training log, and the information we get in the log makes a huge difference in our training. You learn why you should run a certain way one week--intervals and speed days, and why you take a recovery week to rebuild endurance through slower running, stretching, and foam rolling.
"There's access to a personal trainer who also helps you understand what you need to succeed. In high school, the trainer is there if you get hurt. In college, the trainer is there to help you recover and prevent injury."
What are your goals for the season? "I want to push myself and establish a baseline for that 8K run. I'm coming in to experience my first college season with an open mind, bringing effort, but I'm not going to let my results affect how I feel as an athlete. I'm looking forward to learning and growing as a runner."
What do you love about running? "I've always been an athlete, and I got to the point where I knew I needed daily exercise to get out, turn off social media, clear my head, and stay in shape. I don't listen to music or podcasts; I just go and run--listen to the wind, the trees."
What do you like about racing? "You push your body to the limit, and at the end, you have to know you can push a little more than your competitors! It's a mental battle, and you have to keep reminding yourself you can push through the pain! It's all about self-talk and the mental game!"
What did you bring from BFA Fairfax cross country and Nordic that's helpful at the college level? "BFA helped me grow and nurture my mental state as a racer--understanding that my race is how I perform. Everyone is at a different place in their racing career.
"Fairfax also helped me become a person who can help encourage and motivate people.
It creates a lot of community and team spirit!"
