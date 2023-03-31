The Mercury met with BFA-St. Albans Bobwhite hockey senior goaltender Carter Veronneau (‘23) to talk about his senior season.
Veronneau said he didn’t start playing net until he was nine, and he played in net because it was his turn and enjoyed it, so it started becoming his spot.
Veronneau said he has been playing hockey since he was four years old and can’t remember a winter he didn’t spend at the hockey rink.
He said he loves playing hockey and added that, “Everything about it, even the random bruises and the dome shots, it’s just been such a big part of my life. I’ve been working out in the off season specifically for hockey.”
He also spoke about the extra training he would do for hockey in the off season like hockey camps, clinics and working out. He said he does this to get better for the upcoming season, and now that there’s no more of that, he will miss it.
“It’s hard to fathom that I won’t strap on my pads and stop another puck in a competitive game,” said Veronneau. “It has always been do this or that to be better for next year, but now there is no next year.”
When asked about what he would tell the younger guys on the team about being able to look back on his years, Veronneau said, “Don’t waste a practice game or any of it…when people say it goes by fast, it really does…never take it for granted because you will want to have it back when you’re sitting in my seat.”
A version of this story was first published in the Mercury, the student newspaper at BFA-St. Albans. Parker Gagne is a senior at BFA, a player on the Bobwhites hockey team and a Mercury contributor.
